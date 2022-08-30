Here we leave you the spoilers WWE Main Event September 1, 2022.

WWE recorded this Monday a new Main Event show before the broadcast of Monday Night Raw. That episode will air Thursday on Hulu. Without further delay, here we leave you the spoilers WWE Main Event September 1, 2022.

Shelton Benjamin defeated R-Truth

Cedric Alexander defeated T-BAR

