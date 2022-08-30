Splatoon and Fortnite could have a collaboration prepared

The universes of Splatoon and Fortnite could come together in a spectacular collaboration.

After Nintendo has held the first Splatfest of Splatoon 3 as a free trial of the game, rumors about a collaboration between the big N shooter and Epic Games’ battle-royale, Fortnitehave been shot.

The information comes from the well-known free-to-play leaker HYPEX, who a few days ago found codes in the game data called CID_TBD_Athena_Commando_M_SquidKid and BID_TBD_SquidKid. Of course, everything indicates that it could be the reference to a backpack and a Squidkid skinwhich we could translate as squid child, that is, a Inklingprotagonist of Splatoon.

We MIGHT see a Fortnite x Splatoon Collab..

Found a skin & backbling! (they were recently added to a secret place) -CIDTBDAthenaCommandoMSquidKid

-IDBTBD_SquidKid

Credits -> Me, @s1l0x & @Lucas7yoshi pic.twitter.com/Xt4CYj3lIw — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 5, 2019

Although Nintendo has not entered into Fortnite collaborations as PlayStation or Xbox have done, the truth is that these codes would be a clear reference to Splatoon, which is just a few days away from the premiere of a long-awaited third installment. In fact, it seems that we will only have to wait in the short term to clear up doubts about this possible collaborationWell, now would be the perfect time to launch it for the hours before the ink fights.

Spatoon 3 is released imminently

Splatoon 3 will be released next Friday, September 9 with a lot of news revealed a few weeks ago. New essential and special weapons, new game modes, a larger world, changes in the mechanics of the festivals and endless surprises of a game that will be expanding for years are the premise of the shooter that could now appear in Fortnite, a great idea given the large player base that battle-royale has not only on Nintendo, but also on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and even mobile.

Do you think the collaboration between Splatoon and Fortnite, which even has Dragon Ball in its universe, would be a success?