Sofía Vergara was a medical student before becoming an actress

Sofía Vergara is one of the most popular Latin actresses with a long history in Hollywood.. However, in addition to her beauty and great talent, the actress developed other skills before finding her true calling in acting.

Currently, Sofía Vergara is one of the highest paid actresses on television in the United States, being part of the jury of America’s Got Talent and star for 11 seasons in the comedy series modern-family as Gloria Delgado.

Even recently The actress announced that she would play Griselda Blando in a Netflix bioseries that will tell the story of this character of organized crime. In addition to being the image of several prominent brands in the United States.

However, before making his leap to fame in Hollywood, the original actress developed other interests and skills that had nothing to do with the world of entertainment.

What did Sofía Vergara study before becoming an actress?

Sofia Vergara was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, as a child she studied in a bilingual institute directed by nuns, being a very hard stage for the young Colombian because her classmates teased her for her prominent bust.

His first approach to show business was when he was just 17 years old.While on the beach in Cartagena, a talent scout approached her and asked her permission to take a photo of her. later ended up starring in a Pepsi adbeing his first job in front of the cameras.

His appearance in the Pepsi commercial, opened the way for him to work as a model in Colombia.

However, Sofia Vegara decided to continue his studies, opting for a branch of medicine, so he enrolled in the School of Dentistry at the age of 23.

However, the young woman decided to leave her studies and move to Miami after having lived a fleeting marriage with Joe González, with whom she had her only son Manolo.

In Miami, Sofía Vergara signed a contract with Univisión and spent a season presenting the programs Out of series Y don’t you darebeginning her career on television, to later become a renowned actress.

