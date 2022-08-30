Sofia Vergara Reveals the Secret to Her Dazzling Hourglass Figure in Candid Gym Snapshot

ads

That’s how she does it! Sofia Vergara revealed the secret of how she maintains her dazzling hourglass figure, but it’s not for the faint of heart!

The beautiful AGT judge shared a snapshot of her gym participating in an online training session with personal trainer Natalia Botero, accompanying it with the words: “Torture Sunday with this doll @natibotero7.”

Natalia then returned to share the photo, excited: “What a pleasure and pride the moment to train you! Let’s do it @sofiavergara!”

Natalia is the creator of an online class program called “Ass Like an Apple”, and she is not only a personal trainer, she is also a qualified functional trainer and postural alignment specialist.

On her site she describes herself as a “personal trainer, model, mother and wife”. and she emphasizes that fitness is not just about the body, but also about the mind.

“I have learned that in order to live a healthy, happy and fulfilling life, I not only have to take care of my body, but also my mind and spirit,” she says.

Sofia is clearly impressed with Natalia’s approach, as she has lacked the motivation to exercise on Sundays in the past.

Natalia is the creator of the online fitness course ‘Booty like an Apple’

“I’ll say, ‘Sunday? No, it is the day of the Lord; I can’t work out,” she told Shape magazine in 2020. Sofia has always been happy with her body. But the star says her attitude toward exercise changed after she made it big 4-0.

“I hit 40 and started to see a softness all over my body… I knew it was time to do something, so I did,” she said.

