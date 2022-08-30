Sister of Amber Heard explodes against MTV for appearance of Johnny Depp

Whitney Enriquez and Johnny Depp / Courtesy

Johnny Depp’s cameo at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony caused a stir on social media and in his ex-wife Amber Heard’s family.

Because the interpreter seeks to position himself again in Hollywood after winning the legal battle in which he faced the actress for defamation, the sister of the protagonist of Aquaman expressed her dissatisfaction with this situation.

“I just want you to know that I am available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes… anything you need,” said the actor who appeared as a hologram in the transmission.

For his part, Whitney Henriquez joined the endless netizens who consider Depp a manipulative and violent man, for which he exploded against MTV for having invited his ex-brother-in-law to participate in his award ceremony.

“@MTV you are disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope none of the people who made this call have daughters… #DVMAS #ISTANDWITHAMBERHEARD,” Henriquez wrote in an Instagram story.

In the image shared by Henriquez, you can see Amber Heard and the logo of the television channel but with a capital D in front, so you can read DVMA, which alludes to domestic violence.

Depp won 5 MTV Movie Awards throughout his career in the categories of Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award in 2012. This appearance followed the announcement of his first film as a director after more than two decades, in addition to his contract for the Sauvage fragrance.

