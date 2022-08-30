She is the daughter of Cameron Diaz who was 47 years old

Cameron Diaz She opened up about being a mom at 47, saying she “would have to live 107 years” to be with her only child. Likewise, the former Hollywood star is very open to the subject of motherhood and she is not afraid to talk about how she is doing with her baby, Raddix Madden, who was born via surrogacy.

Cameron Diaz, already 50 years old, has a baby of almost 3, and as you think, it is not an easy task! Here are some of the things Diaz has said about motherhood and how his daughter lit up her life.





How many children does Cameron Diaz have?

Diaz is married to the musician Benji Madden, joined votes in the house of the actress in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2015, in a Jewish ceremony. The couple met 10 months earlier through a close friend of Cameron’s, who was married to Benji’s brother, Joel Madden. In december 2019 the couple had a single daughter, Raddix.

How did you have your daughter Cameron Diaz?

Cameron Diaz welcomed her daughter by surrogacy in December 2019. In a message now removed from his social networks, Cameron shared the news of the arrival of his first baby.

Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to start a new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She immediately captured our hearts and completed our family.

The message continued: “While we’re thrilled to share the news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little girl’s privacy. So we won’t be posting photos or sharing any more details, other than she’s truly adorable! From our family to yours, We send love and our best wishes for a New Year and New Decade.

A source told U.S. Weekly that Benji and Cameron are “looking at options” to have the second baby. “They have discussed having another child and looked into surrogacy options, Benji has always wanted a big family and Cameron was never quite persuaded after the arrival of her daughter.” But the couple has not confirmed or denied anything.

How old is Cameron Diaz’s daughter?

Raddix Madden, who came into this world via surrogacy, is from December 30, 2019, so this 2022 fulfills three years, while his mother already reached the 50 years this August 30.

Cameron Diaz opens up about her daughter Raddix Madden

Diaz retired from acting a little over two years ago, and since her departure she has written two self-help books, is dedicated to motherhood and her wine brand Avaline.

As a result of this new stage of life, Cameron spoke on the Naomi Campbell program No Filter about motherhood at 50. “A lot of people do it the other way around, they get pregnant and have a family while they’re young. I’m in the second stage of my life, the only pressure for me is that I have to live until I’m 107, you know?

During The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cameron said having a daughter was “the best thing in life” but also has made her lose her patienceespecially because it makes your check list of Raddix’s needs and tries to understand how he feels.

Have you eaten, are you tired, what time is it, what time did you eat, when was your nap? You start from there and go […] And I feel like as a mother, my job is to help her find the words to her emotions, to her experience, to what she’s going through and to be able to help her identify things and work through it.

As for the moments of greatest obstacles, he replied: “Do you know what is really the most imperative? you really explode, but you say ‘oh god, mom lost her f*cking patience,’ and I really didn’t mean to tell you. If I hurt your feelings or made you feel sad, I just want you to know that mom is human too.”

In a 2020 Instagram Live, Cameron Diaz opened up about her husband Benji, “He’s so good, he’s an amazing father.” And the following year, in another interview, he confessed that definitely couldn’t work now that she’s a mom.

“I can’t imagine working right now. Being in a movie would take 14 or 16 hours of my time, the same as it would be without being with her — I couldn’t. I waited a long time for this moment, so I don’t have any distractions.”