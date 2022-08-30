Sharon Stone splendid at 64 in a bikini photo: “I’m fit”

Sharon Stone is quite possibly the best preserved Hollywood star. In a world, that of cinema, where the majority of actors and actresses go through the operating room and destroy themselves, from Tom Cruise to Melanie Griffith, the protagonist ofand Basic Instinct or it has not been operated or if something has been done it is imperceptible. It has aged with an enviable class and category. Like Meryl Streep, 73 years old, or Glenn Close, 75 years old. Sharon Stone is 64 and always looks flawless.



His Instagram account is a delight, far from the standards of a star. There are 3.3 million people hooked on this Sharon Stone photo album. And for all of them dedicate a photo in bikini to end the summer. How come it took so long? She laughs herself: “Why do I always get in shape when the summers are over? The photo shows that, indeed, the actress is very fit:





The best detail of the photo is not the bikini but the Marilyn Monroe photo in bed between white sheets. In Sharon Stone’s house there is a photo of a blonde actress who is not Stone. Two myths of lifelong cinema, unquestionable, and on top of that two great actresses, and with a privileged IQ. And blondes, to kill the topic. Sharon Stone and Marilyn Monroe. Two icons of the seventh art. And yes, Stone’s bikini is the least of it. She is wonderful.





On Instagram he also hangs a magazine cover where he appears. The Saudi edition of Vogue magazine. And as usual, the editors have gone either with the makeup or with photoshop. Sharon Stone is weird. She will be the gesture. She already happened to him recently another magazine cover The cover artists play with photo-shop and we find an unrecognizable and wrinkle-free Sharon. That’s how she is and that’s how they dress her up on the cover.

Stone thanks for the photo even if it doesn’t look like her: “Thanks to The Rake for the nice interview. Number 80 is now available for purchase. The editors have a bait, the 30 years of the movie Basic Instinct: “For our fourth annual female cover, we have the iconic, irrepressible and formidable Sharon Stone. 30 years ago this spring Basic Instinct changed her life. She takes us back to those crazy days and explains how she overcame sexism and adversity to forge a life on your own terms.” A feminism icon who has turned down surgery from other ’90s stars like Meg Ryan. Stone is stone.