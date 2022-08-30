Shakira denounced by 2 former employees, Piqué introduces his girlfriend

It’s definitely a bad time Shakira. The pop star has to deal with the breakup from Gerard Piqué, of which she would still be very much in love, and with the problems with the Spanish tax authorities, which accuses her of not having paid taxes between 2012 and 2014 despite living regularly in Barcelona. Now new problems arise: the Colombian singer has been denounced by two former employees.

According to what emerged in the Gossip No Like program, two former collaborators of the musician have decided to denounce Shakira for sudden and unjustified dismissal. The singer’s attitude is also under accusation. The 45-year-old would have come to expect, with a presumptuous and arrogant way, a dinner at one in the morning regardless that her collaborator was present next to her, without any break, from 8:30 the previous morning.

“You know, you are useless like this, get out of here. The people who work for me have to work as long as I feel like it. Go away, I don’t want to see you anymore, outside my house … I’ll see what I will do with you “he allegedly replied to the former employee’s complaints.

Shakira in the sights of his former collaborators

Apparently being at Shakira’s service means being at her disposal non-stop: whoever the complaint is talking about 17 uninterrupted hours of work. Without any extra compensation for overtime. In addition, the complaint mentions a very tense work environment, with constant threats.

For now, the South American has not released any statement regarding the latest lawsuit it will have to support. It is not the first time that Shakira has been described in this way. Another former collaborator, tal Cristina Cardenas, he told some anecdotes that made people talk a lot.

According to the woman it would be It is strictly forbidden to speak with Shakira on the set of her video clips, unless she is the one to open the conversation directly. It would even be forbidden to look into her eyes and take out your cell phone and take photos or videos of the Latin music diva.

Who is Piqué’s new girlfriend

On the occasion of a wedding of some friends Gerard Piqué came out into the open with his new girlfriend. Her name is Clara Chia Marti, is 23 years old and she is a former waitress. The two would have met last winter in a club in Barcelona and would have had love at first sight. A turning point for the Spanish footballer, who would have decided to end the relationship with Shakira after twelve years and two children together, Milan and Sashawho are nine and six years old.

Today Clara works in the defender’s investment firm as an event organizer and would have known both the heirs and the Piqué’s parents. A move, that of the sportsman, who would have sent Shakira into a rage, who previously would have asked the ex-partner to wait a year from the announcement of the separation before coming out with new partners.

A period of time apparently too long for the player, who would have completely lost his head for Clara who, unlike Shakira, would not have had too much difficulty in integrate into the Piqué clan. According to several sources, Shakira would always keep away from Gerard’s friends and teammates and in a decade in Barcelona, ​​where she moved for love, she would have forged a very strong bond only with her now ex-mother-in-law. .

Hence Shakira’s desire to escape from Spain – where she no longer has any affections – e return to Miami: here he had bought a luxurious villa before meeting Piqué, which took place during the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.