Sergio Reguilón lands at Atlético de Madrid

The Atletico Madrid he has expedited the incorporation of a new force for the left flank of his rear (for the goodbye of Renan Lodi). In this way, the chosen one has been a player who knows our football wonderfully. All this, of course, because he has competed in Seville and Real Madrid.

Is about Sergio Reguilon (25 years old)who has been condemned to play a secondary role in the Tottenham Hotspur with Antonio Conte. In this way, the side has accepted the challenge of taking the flight back to the capital of Spain. And he will put on his coat red and white for the 2022-2023 academic year.

A great resource for the left side

Regarding the details of the movement, it has been carried out with a loan for this campaign. A loan that, by the way, does not include a purchase option for the mattresses. Of course, Diego Pablo Simeone will be delighted with the landing of a Reguilón that will give dynamism to Atleti’s left-handed lane.

“The new ‘rojiblanco’ defender signed his contract with our entity after having passed the relevant medical examination at the University Clinic of Navarra. The player underwent surgery last week for pubalgia, and will continue to carry out the rehabilitation and functional readaptation process with the medical services of our club”indicates the official statement.