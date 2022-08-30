Serena Williams won the first round of the US Open and dodged retirement

In the last tournament of her career, Serena Williams defeated Danka Kovinic in straight sets in her debut and postponed her goodbye.

For the first round of US Open, Serena Williams won twice 6-3 against Danka Kovinic (80°) and continues in the race in the Grand Slam which he won twice. In the next instance, it will collide with the second seed, Anett Kontaveit.

With 40 years and one of the most successful careers in the history of women’s tennis, the American began her journey in her last tournament. Her duel against the Montenegrin, 80th in the WTA ranking, could be her last time on her court as a professional.

figures like Bill Clinton, Mike Tyson, Spike Lee and Hugh Jackman, among many other stars, were present at the Arthur Ashe to see the best tennis player of this era. Tickets were up to $4,500, but that didn’t stop the stadium from being complete.

Based on better first serve effectiveness and break chances, serene managed to stay with the first sleeve by 6-3. The American was even stronger in the second set, breaking in the fifth and ninth games to take the match by the same set.

In this way, the smallest of the Williams continues in the race US Open and will face the Estonian Anett Kontaveit (2nd in the WTA Ranking) in the next instance. Notably serene will also perform on Wednesday alongside her sister Venus in the doubles event against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova for the first round.