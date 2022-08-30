Serena Williams wins on her US Open debut and delays her departure from tennis

On a magical night in New York, Serena Williams beat Montenegrin Danka Kovinic in her US Open debut on Monday and extended her run in the likely final tournament of her career.

Serena, 40 years old and winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, delayed her goodbye by beating Kovinic, number 80 in the WTA ranking, 6-3, 6-3.

The American celebrated her victory in style with her 23,800 dedicated fans on the center court of Flushing Meadows, the largest and noisiest in the world, and now she will face a greater challenge on Wednesday against the Estonian Anett Kontaveit, world number two.

“First of all, thank you very much because I did not expect any of this,” Serena thanked after her triumph. “When I got on the court I just tried to do my best. The crowd was crazy and they really helped me get there.”

Although she will also compete in doubles alongside her older sister, Venus, the sports world had all eyes on Serena Williams’ singles premiere, which was attended by celebrities such as Bill Clinton, Mike Tyson and Hugh Jackman, with the expectation that It was the last game of his idol.

“It’s a very difficult decision. When you love something so much, it’s very difficult to leave it,” an emotional Williams acknowledged.

“Now is the time, I have a family and there are other episodes in life. I call it evolution,” he said.

One month after her 41st birthday, Serena has hinted that she will retire after her participation in this US Open, a tournament in which she became known in 1999 with her first Grand Slam title at the age of 19.

All this electric atmosphere came crashing down on Kovinic, a tennis player 13 years younger and with no titles in her showcase.

The Montenegrin, who had recognized in the previous one that she felt “honored” by this opportunity, was overtaken by a Williams who showed her best form since her recent return to competition after a year of inactivity.

The American relied on her still powerful serve (9 aces) to slow down efforts and was relentless in key moments, saving eight of the 10 break points she faced.

After a day full of tributes in newspapers and television, Williams appeared with a concentrated countenance in the majestic track Arthur Ashe, where she was presented as “the greatest of all time”.

The stands were filled with flashes from fans who immortalized the moment with their cell phones or, like his daughter Olympia, with a small camera.

For her possible last appearance on the big stage, Williams wore a dark skirted, diamond-encrusted gown she designed herself, made up of six layers in remembrance of her six US Open titles.

With all the expectation on her shoulders, the American started serving in a first game in which, after committing a couple of double faults, she overcame two break points.

In the next game, he brought the crowd to their feet with a run to the net that sealed a spectacular point that gave him a break and sent the message that, as always, he was out to fight.

His game looked sharper than in the other few four games he had played this year, in which he conceded three losses.

Leading 2-0, nerves began to change sides although Kovinic responded by winning three straight games.

The reaction ended up being a mirage and Williams, carried on wings by the public, immediately broke his serve and accelerated relentlessly until giving himself the opportunity to win the set with his serve.

In an epic game, Williams saved four break points to wrap up the set and now let out her first gasp as the crowd roared in the stands.

The American was poised to add to her devastating record of 98 wins and three losses in US Open matches in which she took the lead.

Intimidated by the atmosphere and by the legend in front of him, Kovinic had no ability to react and gave up his serve in the fifth game.

That was the only thing Serena needed to secure her long-awaited victory in her debut and celebrate it with a half turn and a radiant smile.

gbv/ma