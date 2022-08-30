Serena Williams wins at the US Open and delays her retirement from tennis! Halftime

AFP

New York / 08.29.2022 20:43:29





On a magical night in New York, Serena Williams beat Montenegrin on Monday Danka Kovinic in his debut at United States Open (US Open)the probable scene of his farewell to tennis.

serene40 years old and winner of 23 titles of Grand Slamdelayed his goodbye by beating Kovinicnumber 80 in the ranking of the WTAby 6-3 and 6-3.

The American celebrated her victory in a big way with her 23,800 dedicated fans on the center court of Flushing Meadowsthe biggest and loudest in the world, and will now face the Estonian in the second round on Wednesday Anett Kontaveitworld number two.

Although she will also compete in doubles with her older sister, Venusthe sports world had all eyes on the individual premiere of Serena Williamswhich was attended by celebrities such as bill clinton, Mike Tyson either Hugh Jackmanwith the expectation that it would be the last game of his idol.

The electric atmosphere came crashing down on him. Kovinica tennis player 13 years younger and with no titles in her showcase.

The Montenegrin, who had previously recognized feeling “honored” for this opportunity, was overtaken by a Williams who showed her best form since his recent return to competition after a year of inactivity.

The American leaned on her still powerful serve (9 aces) to reduce efforts and was relentless at key moments, saving eight of the 10 balls of bankruptcy that he faced.

One month after turning 41, Serena Williams has hinted that he will retire after his participation in this US Opentournament in which he became known in 1999 with his first title of Grand Slam at 19 years old.