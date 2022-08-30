Serena Williams triumphs again at the US Open and postpones her retirement

On a magical night in New York, Serena Williams beat Montenegrin Danka Kovinic in her US Open debut on Monday. and extended his run in the likely last tournament of his career.

Serena, 40 years old and winner of 23 Grand Slam titlesdelayed his goodbye by beating Kovinicnumber 80 in the ranking of the WTAby 6-3 and 6-3.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Neither Karely Ruiz, nor Yanet García… Celia Lora is the queen of Onlyfans! Find out how much you earn

the american celebrated its victory in a big way with its 23 thousand 800 dedicated fans on the center court of Flushing Meadowsthe biggest and noisiest in the world, and will now face a bigger challenge on Wednesday against Estonian Anett Kontaveit, world number two.

First of all, thank you very much because I did not expect any of this. When I jumped on the track I just tried to do my best. The public was crazy and really helped me get it, “Serena thanked after her triumph.

Though She will also compete in doubles with her older sister, Venus.the sports world had all eyes on the individual premiere of Serena Williams, to which celebrities such as Bill Clinton, Mike Tyson or Hugh Jackman attendedwith the expectation that it would be the last game of his idol.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying, in whole or in part, Excelsior’s materials without prior written permission and without linking to the original text.