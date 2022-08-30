Serena shines in her last US Open; Colombian Galán strikes against Tsitsipas

Veteran Serena Williams thrilled the US Open crowd on Monday with a successful debut in the probable last tournament of her glorious career, while Colombian Daniel Galán delivered the first big surprise by eliminating candidate Stefanos Tsitipas.

Flushing Meadows (New York) had everything ready to fire Serena Williams in a big way, but the winner of 23 Grand Slam titles sent a resounding message on the court: “Not today”.

At 40 years old, the American beat Montenegrin Danka Kovinic (number 80 in the WTA) 6-3, 6-3 in an electric atmosphere on the Arthur Ashe track, the largest and noisiest in the world.

Serena, who once again left the exact moment of her near retirement up in the air, delayed her goodbye in much better form than in her last disappointing matches and buoyed by the intense support of her 23,800 dedicated fans.

Wearing a dark diamond-encrusted dress, the American relied on her still powerful serve (9 aces) to slow down efforts and was relentless in key moments, saving eight of the 10 break points she faced.

Although she will also compete in doubles alongside her older sister, Venus, the sports world had all eyes on Serena’s singles debut, which was attended by celebrities such as Bill Clinton, Mike Tyson and Hugh Jackman, with the expectation that it would be the last game of his idol.

“It’s a very difficult decision. When you love something so much, it’s very difficult to leave it,” acknowledged an emotional Serena Williams. “Now is the time, I have a family and there are other episodes in life. I call it evolution.”

After his victory, he maintained before the press the ambiguity regarding the moment of his goodbye.

“I’ve been pretty vague about it, right? I’m going to keep it that way because you never know,” she said.

On Wednesday, Williams will face a major challenge in the second round against world number two Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

As the tennis world celebrated Serena, Colombia’s Daniel Galán made the big splash of the day by eliminating fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a game that got off to an amazing start with 11 straight wins.

Galán, number 94 in the ATP and from qualifying, achieved one of the greatest victories in Colombian tennis in singles against Tsitsipas (5) 6-0, 6-1, 3-6 and 7-5 in a duel that required of nine match balls to finish.

“It’s my best match for everything in general. I’ve never won in such a big stadium, against a Top-10 player, in a Grand Slam. Yes, it’s the most important victory,” he acknowledged.

Tsitsipas, winner of two Masters 1000 tournaments, was treated several times during the match for problems in his right arm and made a threat of reaction in the third set that was not enough to beat the Colombian, who will face the Australian in the second round. Jordan Thompson, 102 in the ATP.

Galán “has played like a world-class player and I’ve played like an amateur, it’s not very nice to say that, but that’s what happened,” said Tsitipas, one of the four tennis players with options to unseat Daniil Medvedev in the world number one in this tournament.

Colombia also celebrated the classification of the young Camila Osorio after coming back from a set against the American Ann Li and winning 1-6, 6-3 and 6-1.

In a great day for Latin American tennis, Chile also placed two representatives in the second phase.

Alejandro Tabilo first beat Pole Kamil Majchrzak 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (3/7) and 6-1 and Cristian Garín then beat Czech Jiri Lehecka 3-6, 7-6 (7/3) , 7-5 and 6-1.

Canadian Leylah Fernández, whose father is Ecuadorian, also excelled on her return to Flushing Meadows after unexpectedly finishing second last year.

Fernandez, 19, beat France’s Océane Dodin 6-3, 6-4.

In the men’s category, Russian Daniil Medvedev kicked off the defense of his title with an exhibition, defeating American Stefan Kozlov (111) 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.

Medvedev had a placid start in a tournament where he faces a double litmus test: defending both his number one in men’s tennis and last year’s victory in the final against Novak Djokovic, the great absentee in Flushing Meadows (New York).

The Russian, who has only won one trophy this year (Los Cabos), is aiming to be the first to retain the title since Roger Federer won his fifth in a row in 2008.

At the close of the day, the Australian Nick Kyrgios, runner-up of last Wimbledon, defeated his compatriot, great friend and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis by a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 and 7-6 (7/4).

