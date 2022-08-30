Selena Gomez’s color for her latest manicure is perfect to say goodbye to summer

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The days begin to shorten, we all begin to return home and the routine begins again to return the calm and tranquility that has not reigned in the hectic summer days. And it is that after the long summer season we all have our sights set on autumnin the trends and in all the novelties of the coming season.

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer – Getty Images

But there is still some summer left and the celebrities they do not want to say goodbye to him in a drastic way, for this reason, many of them have wanted to do it progressively. This is the case of Selena Gomez, who is used to sharing her manicures on social networks, a gesture with which she gives us a large dose of inspiration to the rest of her.

And it has been the singer who has found the key to create the perfect transition between summer and autumn in terms of manicure. This time who has shared the latest work of art on her nails has been her own creator, the manicurist Tom Backhik, who also performs, for example, Jennifer Lopez’s manicures. For these last weeks of summer, the artist has opted for a pastel yellow tone that although it preserves the vividness of the tones of the current season, it links with the warmth of the colors that nature wears during autumn. For this reason, the color is positioned as an ideal tone for these dates. As for the shape, it has opted for a square toe and a medium length, a bet that stylizes your hands while being functional and practical for day-to-day use.

Next to the image, in which the singer appears with her new design and some fingers decorated with gold rings and stones in shades of blue and yellow, the manicurist writes: “Calm (down) yellow 💅🏼 for this ray of sunshine”, referring to the artist. The tone of this enamel belongs to the Mithmillo branda semi-permanent, vegan and long-lasting nail polish firm.

The euphoria for the new design of the interpreter of ice-cream It has not been long in coming and the comments on the publication of the nail artist They have been full of compliments towards her good taste and his technique. “How beautiful”, “Perfect, as always” “Very beautiful, I love the color”, are some of the words that fill the post of the creator, as well as infinite icons of fire, sun and hearts. All these make us think that this color will not take long to become one of the hit it’s from the season. And it is that if Rosalía bets on the green manicure for the fall, Selena has set the tone for the transition period towards the new season.

Nevertheless, the range of trends looks wide this fall and if colored nails are not your thing, you can bet on the black tip French manicure, or on the milky Nails, Jennifer Lopez’s bridal nails. In addition, surely throughout the season we discover new and interesting bets from the hand of the celebrities.