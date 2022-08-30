Selena Gomez will record a musical comedy about drug traffickers in Mexico | Entertainment

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer will work in the country with the artist Zoe Saldaña, star of “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Selena Gomez will come to Mexico to record a musical comedy about drug traffickerswhich will star alongside Zoe Saldaña.

The singer and actress who gives life to “Gamora” in Guardians of the Galaxy and other films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be part of the project of the French director, Jaques Auidiard.

It had been rumored since January that the filmmaker was planning to create a musical about Mexican drug traffickers and at that time he was sure that the project could be called In search of Emilia Perez either Emilia Perez. However, it has not been confirmed that this is the official title.

The production will be shot in Mexico and according to reports, in addition to the presence of Selena Gómez and Zoe Saldaña, the film will also star Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón, who gives life to “Lourdes Buendía” in Rebel.

For now, it has not been confirmed when the shooting of the film will begin, but public opinion is divided due to the current situation of insecurity in Mexico, especially after what happened in Jalisco and Guanajuato.

According to what has been reported in various media, the plot unfolds around “Rita”, who works for a law firm in Mexico and is asked to work for the capo “Juan Little Hands del Monte”.