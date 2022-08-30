Saving cinema in theaters, penultimate opportunity: these are the chosen films

To say that Hollywood and, consequently, the film industry as a whole are risking their future in the coming months is nothing short of falling into a truism because, in reality, They have been sailing through a sea of ​​doubts and uncertainty for a long time. The emergence of platforms streaming threw them into it, the pandemic almost drowned them and the last few months do not seem to have been enough to save the business from the risk of shipwreck.

It is true, on the one hand, that several films released since the beginning of May have achieved resounding blockbusters –Top Gun: Maverickabove all, but also Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Jurassic World Dominion Y Minions: the origin of Gruamong other titles-, but it is also true that this August has stood out for the total absence of blockbusters and that, just a few days ago, the British cinema chain Cineworld -the second largest in the world- saw its shares plummet 70%, while preparing to declare bankruptcy; They don’t sell enough tickets. And, as the review of the most outstanding international premieres that will hit the billboard between now and the end of the Christmas holidays shows, the main problem is not precisely the lack of supply.

Objective: fill the rooms

Many viewers will gladly pay to see Julia Roberts and George Clooney together on the big screen, whatever they do on it. And in that certainty lies a good part of the commercial expectations of journey to paradise (premiere in Spain: September 9), the sixth film in which both share the poster. If they finally come true it will be great news for the future of romantic comedya genre that in the 90s was synonymous with box office success and that today has been relegated to the territory of streaming. In any case, the films that will collect the most money this coming quarter – as usual, on the other hand – are those starring vigilantes stuffed in lycra jumpsuits or by computer-generated creatures.

No one doubts, for example, the ability of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11) to fill cinemas, and this is so despite the difficulties that have surrounded its production: on the one hand, the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who in Black Panther (2018) embodied the titular hero; on the other, the bad reputation of what seems to be her successor in the role, Laetitia Wright, who is said to have spent the filming spreading rhetoric anti-vaccine.

Regarding the other two superheroes on this list, they do not belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but to the DC Extended Universe -it is difficult to explain-; one of them is the main character Shazam! the fury of the gods (December 21), and its commercial superpower has already been made clear thanks to the success of Shazam! (2019); the other gives title to Black Adam (October 21), and his most infallible weapon to attract the public is the actor who brings him to life, Dwayne Johnson.

Regardless, neither of them will manage to defeat Avatar: The Water Sense (December 16), which is nothing but the sequel to the film that has raised the most in history. It is true that since the premiere of Avatar (2009) 13 years have passed, and in that time the only one who has shown real interest in continuing it is its director, James Cameron, but none of that will prevent it from dominating the box office.

prize hunters

In addition to breaking records, Avatar It was nominated for nine Oscars – it ended up winning three – and it is to be hoped that its sequel will have a similar role in the next Hollywood awards season. Several of the films that will be measured in that competition will also hit theaters soon. amsterdam (November 4), the new David O. Russell, is a criminal intrigue that has one of the most stellar casts imaginable: it stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor -Joy, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek and Taylor Swift, and it is not ruled out that Volodímir Zelenski and Pope Francis even appear in it.

With respect to Empire Of Light (January 13), the new fiction by British director Sam Mendes, tells a love story set in the 1980s and around an old movie theater, and those two ingredients -recreation of a bygone era and self-referentiality- make it like two of her more than likely red carpet companions in the coming months: Blonde (September 28), the highly anticipated biopic by Marilyn Monroe directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas, which has not yet seen the light of day but has been generating controversy for months; Y The Fabelmans (November 25), Steven Spielberg’s journey back to his own childhood to retrace his early passion for film and the family dynamics that later influenced his films.

And it is worth including in this group the premiere of Moonage Daydream (November 23), by Brett Morgen, an overwhelming review of the life and miracles of David Bowie that will undoubtedly win nominations for the awards reserved for documentary film.

Leisure for restless minds

Those who prefer to taste their cinematic entertainment when it is served spiced with social relevance will find a copious menu on the billboard between now and the end of the year. ‘bros’ (October 28), for example, is the first gay romantic comedy produced by a major studio that has been written by a homosexual person -Billy Eichner, who is not only its co-writer but also its co-star; ‘At Discover’ (November 18) pays tribute to the journalistic work carried out by two ‘New York Times’ reporters, Megan Twohey and Jody Kantor, who contributed to the emergence of the #MeToo movement; ‘The Woman King’ (October 14) is an action epic that recalls the female army that in the 19th century protected the African kingdom of Dahomey from the French colonizing zeal; ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ (December 21) looks back at the rise and fall of singer Whitney Houston, and in the process pays close attention to the abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband, Bobby Brown; and the long-awaited second film as a director by actress Olivia Wilde, ‘Do not worry dear‘ (September 23), mixes references to ‘Blue Velvet’ (1986), ‘The Truman Show’ (1998) and ‘The Stepford Wives’ (1975) to talk about toxic masculinity and tortured femininity; Too bad that, until now, the film seems to arouse interest especially as a result of the romance that Wilde began during his filming with the singer Harry Styles, who co-stars her.

whipping to good taste

David Cronenberg has conceived ‘Crimes of the future’ (September 29) as a return to his artistic beginnings, when he became a pioneer exponent of the subgenre known as ‘body terror’. For those unfamiliar with him, here’s a fact: in one of its first scenes, the new film shows how a pair of cartilaginous mechanical arms slit Viggo Mortensen’s chest and begin to poke inside his body, while he lick of pleasure; In other words, it is not suitable for delicate stomachs. And surely something similar can be said of ‘Halloween: The End’ (October 14), the thirteenth installment of one of the bloodiest film sagas plagued by brutal deaths; everything indicates that it will be the last movie starring serial killer Michael Myers, but you know that with Hollywood you never know.

The other two fictions that make up this group also promise to leave the audience ojiplatica, although for very different reasons. ‘Three thousand years waiting for you’ (September 2), eccentric fantasy directed by George ‘Mad Max’ Miller, offers a veritable avalanche of motley compositions, color saturation-altering imagery and tacky special effects; and in ‘Lilo, my friend the crocodile’ (October 21), musical based on a best-selling children’s book, Javier Bardem appears exchanging cuddles with the giant reptile of the title. Images like that are not easily forgotten.

