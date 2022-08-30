Sasha Banks and Naomi would have returned to the internal WWE lists

After several months of breaking with WWE, it seems that the return of Sasha Banks and Naomi is closer than ever. In this sense, the new regime of the company, led by Triple H creatively, he would have had a lot to do with this turn of events.

It should be remembered that the fighters made the controversial decision to leave the venue where the Monday Night Raw episode took place on May 16 shortly after it aired, which led WWE to suspend them indefinitely.

Since then, the future of both fighters was permanently up in the air, with continuous rumors about their imminent departure from WWE. However, after the new transition stage initiated by the company, the rumors completely changed course, advocating since then for his reincorporation to the company.

In this sense, during the last edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer assured that the return of Banks and Naomi is imminent. “Naomi and Sasha Banks should be back any week”the journalist pointed out.

Bryan Alvarez confirmed his partner’s words, adding that the fighters “have been listed on the roster again, so they should be back at any time” (transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co).

It should be remembered that tonight, on Monday Night Raw, the final of the tournament will take place to crown the new WWE Women’s Champions in pairs, the title that Banks and Naomi were stripped of after being suspended by the company. Many fans have speculated on the possibility that they intervene during or after the fight.. We will have to wait until tonight to see if these suspicions finally take shape.

