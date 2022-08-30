Santiago Giménez, Emilio Lara and Israel Reyes, among the five Mexicans included in the list of 250 world soccer prospects

Vinicius Junior, from Real Madrid, appears in the first place of a list that includes five Mexican youth players; Israel Reyes, from Puebla, is the best placed with 81.6 points

Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), emilio lara (America), Rodrigo Huesca (Blue Cross), Israel Kings (Puebla) and Fidel Ambriz (Leon) are within the list of 250 world soccer prospects published by the CIES Football Observatory, in which I only know that it included players born in 2000 or later from 59 leagues.

According to the CIES Football Observatory, the list was based on its Impact Score tool, which rates the performance of the players in their respective games compared to that of their teammates or opponents in the last year and which put Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), emilio lara (America), Rodrigo Huesca (Blue Cross), Israel Kings (Puebla) and Fidel Ambriz (León), like the only Mexicans.

The list of those born in 2000 is led by Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid with the highest score, which is 100. Among those selected for that year, appears Israel Kingsdefender of Puebla, who has a rating of 81.6, the highest among Mexicans.

Among the players who saw the light in 2001 is Santiago Gimenez, Feyenoord striker, who has a score of 78.2. The list in which the attacker of the Rotterdam club appears today is commanded by Bukayo Saka of Arsenal with 92.4.

Santiago Giménez is the only Mexican youth in European soccer, but Israel Reyes is the best placed ESPN

emilio lara, the new jewel of America, is included in the list of prospects born in 2002, which has Josko Gvardiol in first place with 94.1; while the Eagles youth squad has a score of 72.7.

Mexico has two representatives in the list of players born in 2003, which is led by Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund with 91.5. first appears Fidel Ambriz del León with a score of 66.7 and subsequently, is Rodrigo Huesca of Cruz Azul with 63.2.

The list of 250 world soccer prospects closes with players who were born in 2004 or later. However, in that category, which is led by Gavi from Barcelona with 93.2, no Mexican appears.