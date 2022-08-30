Samsung’s camera debuts the biggest improvement of 2022

It seems that Samsung has not stopped working on its camera section. The Korean company has very good news for some of its users, since it has a update that will come soon and that will change many aspects of your camera. This update is a considerable improvement of the camera and several key aspects that users have reported. Of course, there is a “bad” news in all this: the update will only welcome the Samsung Galaxy S22.

The “good” news is that some of these improvements could also arrive a little later other models most modest of the company. Some are not directly related to the sensors of these devices, so the improvements could reach more samsung phones.

This is how Samsung will improve the camera of its mobiles

The company announced today that it will release an update for improve camera performance. The changes that arrive are related to the camera sensors, the software and also with some specific feature. The terminals that will receive the following improvements are: Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Hyperlapse mode You will be able to shoot video with the 3x telephoto sensor. This recording mode was only available for the main sensor and now it also reaches the zoom.

Various improvements to QR codes . These will now have a larger area to scan when using the terminal's camera. The scanning process is also being improved to be faster and more efficient. Finally, when you discard the scanning of a code, the device will detect others again, something that it does not do at the moment.

Improvement in HDR mode with better performance.

Improved color reproduction in the photo mode .

Memory optimization and AI performance in Photo, Night and Video mode.

General improvements in stabilization and video quality .

Better sharpness and natural contrasts of the camera. This update arrived in June for the main sensor and now these improvements are also integrated into the secondary sensors.

Top colors and exposure of dark areas in Night mode.

Better performance in conditions of very low light.

Samsung has confirmed that it is the major camera upgrade that it has launched so far, so you should be in luck if you have one of the chosen devices. If not, we recommend you wait, as several of these improvements could reach other Samsung models with regular One UI updates.