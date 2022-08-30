Samsung gives away Apple TV + if you have a smart TV, so you can activate the promotion in Mexico

Apple TV+ is the Service streaming apple brandwhich debuted on November 1, 2019 and has several outstanding series such as ‘The Morning Show’ with Jennifer Aniston, ‘See’ with Jason Momoa or ‘Ted Lasso’ with Jason Sudeikis.

And right now Samsung is offering a global deal where Give away three months of Apple TV+ service for those who have one of their Smart TV’s from 2018 to 2022. This promotion is already available and we can take advantage of it until November 28 of this year.

To make it valid, we only have to go to the Apple TV application on our Samsung screen. Once there, we will see on the home page the legend “Your Samsung Includes 3 months of Apple TV+”we click on the “continue” button and it will ask us to register through a QR code and enter a code.

Also, it is important to mention that the service will be valid only for new subscribers and Once the promotion is over, it will be automatically renewed. the subscription of 69 pesos per month.

Let’s remember that when the platform just came out, Apple provided up to a year of the service for free as long as we bought one of their products like an iPhone, an iPad, an Apple TV or a Mac.