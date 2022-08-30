Russ cancels his European tour and talks to us about mental health

Yesterday, Russ published a long post on Instagram with which he gave the fan base the news of the cancellation of his European tour The Journey Is Everything.

For the rapper’s sequel, it was quite unexpected news that anticipated the cancellation of twenty-four dates: between the stages also Italy.

The Journey Is Everything, Russ’s European tour, canceled

The artist opened by confessing that he had to deal with revelations that put a strain on his balance. Hence the impossibility of embarking on a tour during which she could not give 100% of herself because of the thoughts that currently occupy her life.

In closing, the rapper asked fans to try to understand him where the mere attempt can represent an understanding in itself.

Russ’s outburst was echoed in her colleague’s words Nicki Minaj, who took the VMA stage last night. The Young Money rapper mentioned Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson, stating that people should understand their suffering. Nicki recalled how important mental health is even for those who – like her – lead a seemingly perfect life.

“I wish Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here. I would like people to understand what they meant and what they were going through. I would like people to take mental health seriously even towards those people you think are leading perfect lives. “

It is undeniable how much the issue of mental health has become of some importance in the public debate in recent years.

In fact, more and more artists have recently shared their experiences of anxiety and depression with their followers. Just last month, Shawn Mendes also canceled his tour for the same reasons behind Russ’s choice.

Contemporary society is showing an ever greater openness towards mental illnesses and the transparency shown by artists such as Russ and Nicki can only encourage the awareness of the new generations.