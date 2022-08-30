Rosalía continues her idyll with the MTV VMAs: fourth prize in 4 years! | Music

The MTV VMAs 2022 have left behind a historical event such as the first prize in its entire history for a Brazilian/Brazilian artist in the figure of Anitta. Something similar happened in 2019 when Rosalia She brought to Spain for the first time the awards that made her the first Spanish woman to achieve it. And since that day, the Catalan has lived an idyll with the popular American chain and in this edition he has added his fourth statuette in 4 years.

It all started on August 27, 2019 when the world began to fall at the feet of an artist who was dominating the charts around the world. That delivery ceremony put more than 20,000 spectators to dance with Ozuna and incidentally he won two awards for history: Best Latin Video and Best Choreography. Both by With Height.

“The truth is that I did not expect it, the artist admitted when she went up to collect one of the awards. Thank you very much because it is an incredible honor. I am from Barcelona and I am so happy to be here and represent my country and my culture. I want to thank you for letting me act and sing in Spanish. I also want to thank J Balvin, El Guincho and Ozuna for collaborating with me. My team. And more than everyone, my fans: I love you.” she said in her acceptance speech.

That night could have been even bigger since Rosalía competed in Best Song of the Summer (which was won by Ariana Grande) and Best New Artist (which was won by Billie Eilish). Almost nothing. Since then, the Catalan soloist has been essential in the nominations.

In 2020 he lost in the category in which he has triumphed in these 2022 MTV VMAs. on pallet was left without a prize best edit which was for Miley Cyrus. This year, Rosalía’s award is shared with Valentin Petit and Jon Echeveste, her editing team in Saoko.

And we left 2021 on the road where our most international Spanish woman of the moment won what was then her third MTV VMA award for her collaboration You’re going to forget it with Billie Eilish. She 365 days later she has returned to fight to become the maximum winner since It was nominated for Best Collaboration for Fame with The Weeknd and Best Song of the Summer for Bizcochito, as well as Best Edition where it did win..

The countdown to 2023 has already started and maybe by then despise get Rosalía, our Rosalía, to continue her idyll with the MTV VMAs. After almost 40 editions, the singer with the greatest projection can boast of being the only one who has not one but up to 4 astronauts on her shelves if her latest technical award ends up in her hands.

Congratulations Rosalia!