Ronnie Arias told how he managed to take a selfie with Matt Damon

Matt Damon It’s in Buenos Aires. For this reason, there are journalists who are on the hunt for the Hollywood star. One of those who found it was Ronnie Ariaswhich got something tricky: a selfie with the actor.

The panelist from street dogs recounted the encounter he had with the figure of cinema in the apartment Damon is staying inwho was with his family.

I also read: Matt Damon came to Argentina and enjoyed a “gastronomic rally”: bills, barbecue and walk in the sun

How was the meeting between Matt Damon and Ronnie Arias

in the program Andy Kusnetzoff, Ronnie said that the objective that the production had set for him on Monday was to chat with him and take a picture, while they were on the air. For this reason, she visited all the places where the actor was over the weekend and was able to find his location.

The journalist said that he saw him leave the building and went crazy. “I threw myself on him and the guy went back inside,” he said. Then he commented that they cut that mobile, and noticed that there were a couple of ladies who had some relationship with the artist. Finally, it turned out that they were relatives of Damon’s wife, Luciana Barrosowhich is salteña.

Ronnie Arias got a selfie with Matt Damon (Photo: Twitter/perroscalleok).

“The doorman comes out, talking as if he were a special operation, and I tell him I just need a photoArias added. Therefore, they asked him to leave all the equipment that he was using to produce the mobile and to give the phone to the person in charge.

This is how the chronicler was able to enter one of the rooms of the building. “They put me in a ground floor apartment, where his wife was, how beautiful is not enough, and Matt Damon was also there. I asked him in English if he could take a picture of me, but he wanted to speak in spanish“, he claimed.

Ronnie described the step by step of the snapshot that the program street dogs shared on their social networks. “I wear for selfie. The doorman gives me my cell phone. I take selfie one, I take selfie two, I take selfie three, and Matt Damon hugs me,” he closed.

This was the gastronomic rally of Matt Damon in Argentina

Since he stepped on Argentine soil, Matt Damon is having a relaxing moment with his family, while defining some labor issues. According to what she was able to find out TNthe protagonist of the saga of jason bourne arrived in the country a week ago, after having participated in the wedding party of his friend, Ben Affleck.

Very low profile, Damon went completely unnoticed upon arrival in Ezeiza and during the first hours in the country. Just last Tuesday he was seen in a restaurant on Suipacha street with his family.

Matt Damon went out to eat in Buenos Aires and several people captured a selfie with the actor. (Photo: Twitter/@aaledi)

As of Saturday, Damon appears to have made a kind of “gastronomic rally” which included the purchase of bills in a bakery in Barrio Norte, a snack in a traditional porteño café and a barbecue with friends in a country house.

The newspaper The nation published that Damon came to plan a series of interviews that you will record for a streaming service. A few days ago, panelist Mariana Brey also spread that information on Show Partners.

I also read: How is the luxurious mansion that Matt Damon and his Argentine wife put up for sale

Matt Damon he is married to Argentina Luciana Barrosowhom he met when she worked in a Miami bar in 2003. They have three daughters together, Stella11 years old; Giaof 13; isabella, from 16; while the actor’s wife has Alexia23, from a previous relationship.