Rihanna turns 17 in music as we wait to hear about her new songs – Music

It seems unbelievable, but 17 years have passed since our dearest Rihanna released his debut album “Music of the Sun”. On August 30, 2005 we could hear its success for the first time “Press replay”, with which he managed to make himself known and position this album among the top ten on the lists of the United States and Canada, certifying it as a platinum disc in both countries. From there we all know how his story towards stardom has been.

Robyn Rihanna Fentythat’s her full name -hence her beauty brand is called FENTY BEAUTY, honoring his surname- and was born in Saint Michael, in the Barbados Islands. At the beginning of her career, we only knew her as a singer, but her aspirations throughout all this time have made her also become an actress, designer and, of course, a businesswoman.

Because her talent and beauty have made her become a social icon on a global scale, becoming one of the businesswomen who amass the greatest fortune on our planet. Behind her we have 8 studio albums, 14 world tours and her participation in a dozen film productions, accumulating milestones such as having sold more than 50 million records worldwide or having achieved more than 200 million digital downloads, becoming one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Rihanna: “Need me”

That’s why this is a perfect time to review some of his most iconic songs, like this one “Need me”which is part of his album “Anti“, published in 2016. It is, without a doubt, one of the most recognized songs of the singer, who has managed to position it as the one that accumulates the most reproductions on the music platforms of streaming.

Rihanna: “Umbrella”

Although the most popular, the one that everyone knows, is this “Umbrella” in which Rihanna It has the collaboration of the American rapper Jay Z. It was originally for Britney Spearswhich turned it down, so it became the lead single from the singer’s third studio album, “Good Girl Gone Bad” (2007). The song managed to sell more than 10 million copies and also became one of the best-selling songs of the 2000s. This collaboration earned him the Grammy Award in the category of best rap collaboration, although it was also nominated for song of the year. » and recording of the year in that 2008 edition.

Rihanna: “Love on the brain”

“Love on the brain” is also one of the songs of “Anti”, the last album we know of the artist. This ballad of doo wop Y soul It is inspired by the music of the 50s and 60s and is about the ups and downs of a toxic relationship. Taking into account the loving past of Rihannawe can get an idea of ​​who he refers to.

Rihanna: “We Found Love” with Calvin Harris

In “We found love” heThe Barbadian allowed himself to be surrounded by the talent of a British DJ and producer Calvin Harris. It was released as the first single from their sixth studio album, “Talk That Talk” (2011) looking for love where there is no hope to find it. The song had a hard time reaching the US number 1 (6 weeks), something that made him rub shoulders with female artists such as whitney houston, madonna either Mariah Careysince that sought to be the seventh in the history of the Billboard to have at least eleven singles at the top of the chart.

Rihanna: “Four Five Seconds”

kanye-west Y Paul MCCARTNEY accompany Rihanna in this new musical direction that the artist adopted before releasing her latest album, back in 2015. It was very well received by critics and led her to reach the top positions -without reigning- in the American and British charts. We were able to see the three artists interpreting the song on stage in a unique way in the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Rihanna: “Stay”, with Mikky Ekko

“Unapologetic” (2012) is the album that hosted this collaboration with the singer mikky ekko and that featured a video clip that presents the artist naked in a full bathtub while expressing her vulnerability and emotion in its purest form. This song was one of the most important in the repertoire of his tour diamond world tour and with her she was nominated for an award MTV VMAs in the category of best female video in its year of release.

Rihanna: “Only girl (in the world)”

“loud” It was the fifth album Rihanna and twelve years have passed since he published it. “Only girl (in the world)” it became the first single from this album. The figure of 7 million on a global scale endorses this theme that was very well received by critics, complementing its rhythm with the darker themes that were present in their previous work, “RatedR” (2009). The song won the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording at the 2011 edition of these prestigious awards.

As you can see, there are not a few successes of Rihanna in the world of music, and these are complemented by other great achievements of her artistic career, such as cinema and her own beauty business. The latter has kept the singer especially busy in recent years, that’s why we haven’t heard anything about her music since 2016. That’s why in 2022 we hope to know something about her new musical project, in which she is already working. We are very excited!