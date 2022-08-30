Rihanna prepares a sexy maternity line

Future mothers attention: Rihanna is about to launch a sexy maternity line inspired by the looks she wore throughout her pregnancy. The Barbados singer would already be struggling with her creations, which will go on sale under the brand Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna is the richest in North America

The indiscretion comes from the United States, where the magazine “Forbes”Has just announced that Rihanna is in first place in the ranking of the most young billionaires of North America. Already in 2021 his assets amounted to about one billion and 700 million dollars. Now he has increased and, the thing that amazed everyone, is that his income does not come only from the music. Rihanna, in fact, is an excellent entrepreneur and a large part of her income also comes from the success of her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty.

According to Forbes, Rihanna also has a 30% stake in the lingerie line Savage x Fentywhich raised funds with a valuation of $ 1 billion in February 2021. This makes Riri la Barbados’ first billionaire, as well as the richest musician in the world. And since the looks of her sexy pregnant her have made school in the world of the stars (and not only), the singer has also decided to embark on this new venture.

Sexy pregnant thanks to Rihanna

So soon, Rihanna’s new maternity dresses could arrive in stores, which not only highlight the baby bump, but break the taboo according to which pregnant women cannot be or show themselves sexy. But Rihanna thinks differently: who said you can’t be super sexy even with a baby bump and a few extra pounds? Her campaign to “free the belly of women”, carried out decisively throughout her pregnancy, also paid tribute to her during the Met Gala, one of the most glamorous events in the world, where a statue was unveiled. dedicated to her.

Lingerie and body show the baby bump

According to HollywoodLife, under the Savage X Fenty brand we will soon find not only bold and inclusive lingerie, but also bodysuits and bras designed specifically for pregnant women, as well as looks that highlight curves. “Rihanna wants to redefine the way pregnant women are viewed by creating a brand that will allow them to still feel sexy and beautiful during pregnancy,” confirmed a source close to the singer, who in the meantime, on May 13, together with the rapper ASAP Rocky has become mom of a nice little boy.

Now that she is a mum, she wears sports

The couple has not yet shown the world their son. On the other hand, in recent days Rihanna has finally shown herself in public after a long absence to devote herself exclusively to her child. Surprisingly, the singer wasn’t sporting a sexy look at all, but oversized dresses and sneakers.

Cover photo: Credit Agenzia Fotogramma