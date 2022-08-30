Reynaldo Pacheco: “In the future I want to produce films in Bolivia that can be exported”

August 30, 2022, 8:00 AM



Reynaldo Pacheco is one of those actors who, without making a stridency about his achievements, walks at a safe pace. Since she appeared more than ten years ago in a supporting role in

“Beginners”, a film that earned Christopher Plummer the Oscar for best supporting actor, the artist from La Paz has achieved important leading roles, such as in “Los Leones”, in which he shared the bill with the Puerto Rican singer and actor Ozuna.

We recently saw him in the Bolivian film “Fuertes”, in which he also participates as an executive producer and last June he premiered, at the legendary Chinese Theater in Los Angeles,

“The Macana”, short film by Bolivian filmmaker María Mealla.

Three months ago the company Atlas Entertainment, which produced films like “Wonder Woman” or “The Suicide Squad”,

signed a contract with the actor to boost his career in Hollywood.

“They will take charge of managing my career in Hollywood. This is a game of auditions, of fitting into the character they are looking for for a production, but they are nice possibilities. That is the beauty of being an actor, the one that tomorrow you can transform into a being that you could not even imagine. I don’t know where my career will take me, but I think that the fact that they wanted to work with me is also a product of having made commercial films, like others with more artistic purposes, I think that balance helped me”, reflects Pacheco shortly after returning to the country again. to participate, as guest of honor, in the Respira Vol.2 event, which will take place on September 3 and will bring together figures from music, acting and fashion.

“It is a celebration of our Bolivian artists with the beautiful cause of protecting our natural heritage,” says the actor who at the end of July he was already in Santa Cruz, Sucre and La Paz visiting his relatives and also to hold meetings with students from various departments that participate in the virtual classes of the acting academy of which he is the CEO and founder. The academy, based in Los Angeles, where he lives, HAPA (Hollywood Academy of Performing Arts) is another of the projects to which he dedicates his time.

“When I left the country I promised to return with an educational project to be able to share my knowledge and as a result of that we created HAPA. Initially born in Bolivia, but has a very curious story. Carla Ortiz is one of the best friends of Lucila Solá, former partner of Al Pacino. Her daughter Camila Morrone, who is now Leonardo Di Caprio’s girlfriend, needed an acting teacher. So through Carla I reach Lucila and become Camila’s teacher and she, who is a close friend of the Kardashians, brings me closer to Kendall Jenner, to whom I also gave acting classes. Of course, I am not a teacher with a recognized studio and who dedicates all his time to teaching, but I think they looked for a trustworthy person and I am a person who will never tell his intimacies or personal things, “says Pacheco, who until He was recently giving acting classes to the singer Karol G, who participates in Griselda, a series produced by Sofía Vergara that will be seen on Netflix and was in talks to do it with Bad Bunny.





“My goal is not only to train actors, but in the future to co-produce my films and also to produce films in Bolivia that can be exported. Because being the executive producer of “Powerful” I realized that we have great potential and stories that can be exported”, says Pacheco.

The actor’s projects add up and continue, since in January 2023 will star in the thriller “Blinded Love”,

which was also written by him and will be filmed in Germany by a producer from that country.

“I love so much getting into a character, transforming myself and the whole process that that means. I have grown so much with my characters, they have taught me great life lessons, ways of seeing things, weaknesses and things of mine that perhaps I would not have seen”, assures Reynaldo Pacheco, who in his walk continues to conquer new horizons.