ReggioTV – News – Brancaleone: the Pro Loco pays homage to the singer-songwriter Alessia Cara

Brancaleone embraces the singer-songwriter again Alessia Cara (Alessia Caracciolo). The young lei, with origins in the municipality of the Ionian coast of Reggio, emerged in the music scene in 2015 when she was hired by Def Jam Recordings, achieving success with the single “Here”. For this, the Pro Loco of Brancaleone, in a meeting at the Via Cavour district, he honored Alessia Cara with a plaque in recognition of her career and her international success. This is reported by a note from the Pro Loco of Brancaleone.

Also present at the event was the Mayor, Silvestro Garoffolo who, accompanied by the Councilor Lella Parpiglia, also presented a plaque of recognition to the artist who, visibly moved, then allowed himself to take selfies and autographs to his fans who came from all over. the province of Reggio.

Alessia Cara (Alessia Caracciolo), after “Here“, Released the EP” Four Pink Walls “and, in November 2015, the debut album” Know-It-All “. In 2016 she released the multi-platinum single “Scars To Your Beautiful” and the hit “Stay” made with Zedd. In the same year, Alessia lends her voice to “How Far I’ll Go” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the official song of the Disney film “Moana“. In 2017 he released the 4 times platinum” 1-800-273-8255 “together with Logic, which has more than 9 billion streams worldwide. In 2018 he released his second album” The Pains Of Growing “, while the ‘next year Alessia will be on tour with Shawn Mendes. With her Spanish language debut with Juanes, “Querer Mejor”, Which garnered two nominations for ai Latin Grammy.

“A duty – he reports Carmine Verduci, President of the Pro Loco of Brancaleone – which had been waiting to be implemented for some time, but which has been postponed several times due to the world pandemic. Alessia Cara represents a model for young people, an example to follow and imitate. For all of us a moment of great joy that saw the district of Via Cavour alive and in a new guise, thanks to the project of #ScalaPavesiana that is going crazy on the web and generating great curiosity among tourists and residents. The steps recall some verses of the Piedmontese writer Cesare Pavesewhich are imprinted on every step, to remind you that: “a country is needed, if only for the sake of leaving. A country means, not to be alone, that even in the earth, in the plants in the people, there is always someone waiting for you “.

Alessia – concludes president Verduci – is not new to spend a few days of vacation in Brancaleone (mother’s native town), surrounded by grandparents, uncles and cousins ​​who love her so much, and this is precisely our wish, a small sign of affection that he wants to remind Alessia that “a country awaits her and will always await her”.

08-30-2022 13:11