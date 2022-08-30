Real Madrid, from Cristiano Ronaldo to Casemiro: when selling becomes an art

Among the countless and extraordinary gifts of the club blanco this is undoubtedly the most notable. Let’s talk about the real Madrid, the story of a club and a society that represent the flagship of Spanish football. It was August 5, 2018 during the match of International Champions Cupthe Juventus is ahead for a goal right on Real Madrid when a child appears in the stands holding a sign with the title: “Who Needs Ronaldo? “. This image that would soon go viral for the Blancos fans and beyond, who were desperately trying to exorcise the shocking loss of the man who symbolized Real, the man who allowed Florentino Pérez to win four Champions in five seasons: Cristiano Ronaldo.

The art of selling: Cristiano Ronaldo

His clause rescissoria amounted to the unattainable figure of 1 billion of Euro. Let’s talk about Cristiano Ronaldothe man who has always been a symbol of the golden age of Real who unexpectedly chose to leave in July 2018 blanca shirt to disembark in Turin and meet the Old lady. It was a shock for the club and fans but not for the president Peréz who seemed to have warned before the others that the blinding light emanating from the Madeira phenomenon would soon fade. The facts would seem to have, in part, proved the president blanco right with the Portuguese no longer a safe “home” and the eternal search for a club that can satisfy his thirst for greatness, as reported by BRAND. With this farewell, Real have shown that they are a club capable of dominating even the image of a star like that of Ronaldo and not be affected by the unpopularity that their actions can bring with them.

The art of selling: Casemiro

Last in chronological order it was him. Let’s talk about Casemirothe midfielder of the Manchester Unitedsold in the course of this market summer between joys and sorrows for the stellar figure of 70 million euros to the English club. Market that also saw the greetings Isco And Marceloalso symbols of the Real of Cr7. In particular, for the 30-year-old Brazilian: “After the Champions League final I spoke to my agent and told him that I had the feeling that I was ending my period with Real. I thought about it, I tried to be honest with everyone but the feeling was the same: my cycle was over, I wanted to experience a new challenge, try a different championship and a different culture ”. Real once again proves to be a club not only able to buy the best players on the square but also knowing how to sell them “at the right time”.

Real Madrid that “creates and destroys”

It would almost seem that the real Madrid imposes a continuous and inexorable generational change, the maxim of which could in effect be that of “all are useful, none are indispensable“. White society creates stars and “destroys” them. So it was also for captain Sergio Ramos and, shortly after, for Raphael Varane sold to Manchester Utd. Talent, according to the blancos, burns quickly and it is necessary to always have the strongest “new” players, the freshest talents. Today the symbols of this Real are the 19 year old Eduardo Camavinga and the class 2000 Aurélien Tchouaméniwaiting for the “elderly” Modric is permanently removed from the throne.