Ralph Eggleston, Pixar veteran and director of the short ‘Pajaritos’, dies

Ralph Eggleston, animation film veteran known for his work for Pixar, He died on August 28 as a result of pancreatic cancer, The Hollywood Reporter announced today. Your short film Birdies, who accompanied SA monsters in its theatrical release, it won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short in 2002.

Born in Lake Charles (Louisiana) in 1956, Eggleston worked on series such as amazing tales (1987, produced by Steve Spielberg) and traditional animated films like Ferngully (1992) and various titles Disney (including Aladdin, The Lion King Y Pocahontas) before going digital. His work as art director in toy story earned him the first of his annie awards in 1996.

Eggleston would go on to win another two of these trophies for Finding Nemo Y Reverse. His resume also featured a nomination for Wall*E, in addition to the Winsor McCay Lifetime Achievement Award, which was awarded to him in 2019.

Affectionately known as ‘Eggman’ within the House of Flexo, Ralph Eggleston also worked on Bugs, Toy Story 2, the two installments of The Incredibles, Cars Y up. The last studio film in which he participated was Soul (2020).

