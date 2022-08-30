‘Rainbow’: Trailer and poster of Paco León’s ‘The Wizard of Oz’ for Netflix

The Paco León filmmaker who has given us so many surprises returns to the fray. His debut feature, ‘Carmina o revienta’, was successful enough in 2012 for Mediaset to produce a sequel, ‘Carmina y amen’, two years later. In 2016 he released what was his highest grossing film to date, ‘Kiki, love is made’, and also the most controversial. six years later, Paco León gets behind the cameras again to direct ‘Rainbow’, the new Netflix, which releases new trailer and poster.

León, who recently appeared in ‘The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent’ with Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage, bases his new film on the literary landmark ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, whose most famous adaptation is still ‘The Wizard of Oz’ ‘. In addition to directing León co-writes a script with Javier Gullón that will mix different artistic disciplines such as dance, fashion, music and plastic arts to narrate the initiatory journey of a teenager and your dog in a whole new world.

The cast of ‘Rainbow’ is led by a couple of names that come from music: the singer Dora Postigo, who is making her acting debut, and the rapper Ayax Pedrosa, who has already premiered with ‘Hasta el cielo’. It will also feature Nigerian artist and cultural agitator Wekaforé Jibril, as well as established names such as Carmen Maura, Carmen Machi and Luis Bermejo. The rest of the cast is completed by Hovik Keuchkerian, Samantha Hudson, Carmina Barrios and Soraya Yasmin, in addition to the special collaboration of Rossy de Palma and Ester Expósito.

Behind the production is Sandra Hermida, a well-known producer who has already worked with León both on ‘Carmina y amén’ and on her television debut, ‘Arde Madrid’. Hermida is also the producer of films such as ‘The Secret of Marrowbone’ or ‘Five Little Wolves’ (pre-selected for the 2023 Oscars as Spanish representative), as well as the films by JA Bayona: ‘El orphanato’, ‘The Impossible’ and ‘A monster comes to see me’.

What is ‘Rainbow’?

Along with the trailer and the poster, the streaming platform has released an official synopsis: “Dora is a teenager with an extraordinary talent for music and an inner energy that is difficult to contain. After a heated argument with her father on her birthday, Dora leaves home in the company of her dog Toto and begins a journey in search of her mother, whom she has never met because she disappeared when she was a baby.. Along the way he makes new friends with whom he embarks on a road trip to Capital City, but he also faces dangerous enemies who try to prevent him from discovering the mystery of his past by all means. But Dora’s vitality and magic help her reach the end of her journey, which is the beginning of another.”

‘Rainbow’, which will have its world debut on September 18 at the San Sebastian Film Festival, will be released in theaters on September 23 and will arrive on Netflix just a week later, on September 30.