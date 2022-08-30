Pure action: the new movie that has Sylvester Stallone as a superhero – Come and see

Sylvester Stallone, 76, put on the costume of a retired superhero who returns to action in “Nemesis”, the new movie that was added to the platform’s catalog Amazon Prime Video.

It all begins when a 13-year-old boy (Javon Wanna Walton) suspects that his mysterious and lonely neighbor, Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone), who works as a garbage man, is really the legendary vigilante named Samaritan, who was pronounced dead 25 years ago.

Samaritan had been pronounced dead after fighting a fire against his rival, Nemesis.

“With crime on the rise, and the city on the brink of collapse, Sam is on a mission to convince his neighbor to come out of hiding and save the city,” adds the synopsis.

The film has received mixed reviews: “It’s pretty basic (…) But the film comes with a very good twist, and Stallone, in his own way, puts a touch on it,” said Owen Gleiberman in Variety.

“An entertaining B-movie bolstered by performances from a cast that often rises above expectations,” Richard Roeper in the Chicago Sun-Times considered instead.

The film, which lasts just over an hour and a half, was directed by Julius Avery, who has already been in charge of films such as Overlord and Jerrycan. The cast also includes Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, Moises Arias, Martin Starr, Sophia Tatum, Jared Odrick, Henry G. Sanders, and Devin Holloway.