Protests are ready in Medicine in CDMX – Lights of the Century

Medical students, from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), propose mobilizations and a possible stoppage of activities.

MEXICO CITY.- After two weeks of accusing of having been ignored and not having practical classes in hospitals, medical students from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), raise mobilizations, a possible stoppage of activities and demanding the dismissal of one of the school authorities who, they point out, have left undergraduate and doctoral students adrift.

Grupo REFORMA published that both students and professors of Medicine have unsuccessfully claimed that the IPN and the Health authorities, such as Sedesa, IMSS and ISSSTE, did not define attendance schedules so that they can go to hospitals.

At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, they were told that they could not guarantee the safety conditions for them to attend hospitals, but now that CDMX is already at a green traffic light and the majority of the population has been vaccinated, they reproach, the school and health authorities have not organized themselves so that they receive an adequate education.

“We asked the professors, Mrs. Patricia Solís (Coordinator of Clinical Fields), why we don’t go to the hospitals, the doctors just say they don’t know and Mrs. Solís that she knows how to do her job, that we don’t bother her, but the semester passes and it is very short, of course we are worried about not learning and it is his fault”, accused Erika, a senior student.

In various groups, the students are organizing to mobilize and make visible the lack of attention and responses they have received.

They are requesting through trades that they be incorporated into the hospitals or they will carry out mobilizations.

