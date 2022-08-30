Prepare your savings! Cinemex Is Ready for ‘The Goonies’ Reboot – Movie News

It’s not a joke: Cinemex continues with its plans to re-release classic films on the big screen. This time it will be the turn of ‘The Goonies’, a film that marked an entire generation by praising stories of adventure and pirates.

Who said that Cinemex takes a break? On the contrary, it was recently confirmed that they will screen Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvares’ fight against Golovkin, they will have the exclusive premiere of Lady Di and to continue with their exclusive premieres, it has been confirmed that the eighties classic the goonieswill return to the big screen!

There are movies that every cinephile has to see yes or yes and the goonies is one of them thanks to its adventure story that follows a group of friends, who decide to follow the route of an old map to find the lost treasure of Willy “El Tuerto”. Things will take a new turn when true pirates follow their trail, so they must find a way to stay safe, while deciphering the clues and finding the loot.





You’d better prepare your savings and of course, your adventurer clothes because the film directed by Richard Donner and written by Chris Columbus based on a story by Steven Spielberg, It will arrive at Cinemex theaters located throughout the Mexican Republic starting on September 15.

This will mark the return of the nice cast that in those years conquered young and oldof course we mean: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Keri Green and Ke Huy Quan.





At the moment it has not been confirmed if the goonies will be the inaugural film of a new selection of classics of the same genre that will reach the big screen or if a collectible will go on sale, as happened with The Lord of the rings. In addition, Cinemex has already proven that its thing is to put together marathons as it happened with bladerunner, Alien, the eighth passenger Y Robocop. In the meantime, we recommend you set aside next September 15, the date of the great re-release of this eighties classic..