Prelist for the World Cup will be 55 players – David Medrano

UPDATE

FIFA informed the 32 qualified teams to Qatar 2022 of some regulatory adjustments that have been made around the call for players for the World Cup. In the first instance it had been decided that the pre-list would be a maximum of 35 footballers and that it had to be delivered before October 20, however, by allowing the teams to have 26 elements instead of 23, the regulation was updated and the pre-list may be up to 55 footballers, with the condition that the final 26 will have to leave that pre-list and that player who is not on that list cannot be taken into account to make the final squad that participates in Qatar 2022 .

COMMITMENT

The Mexican Soccer Federation has had a contract with the SUM company for a long time to celebrate five friendly matches per year in the United States, however, during the pandemic no matches could be played despite the fact that SUM continued to pay the commitment, for this reason since the restrictions were lifted in the American Union, meetings have been scheduled to get even and for this reason some had to be scheduled, such as tomorrow’s in Atlanta on dates that are not FIFA, for this reason they have to be carried out with Liga MX soccer players. The money collected from the contract with Soccer United Marketing is used for the maintenance of all minor national teams, both men’s and women’s.

GRATITUDE

The rector of the UNAM, Enrique Graue, is very grateful for the work that Andres Lillini did at the time in bringing Cougars at the end of the MX League and Concacaf, for this reason the leadership made the decision to end the tournament with the Argentine helmsman no matter what happens in the remainder of the competition. The highest authority of UNAM has been clear to the leaders of his support for the coach despite the moment the team is going through. The rector does not forget the conditions in which Lillini took the university students in July 2020 when coach Michel left a few days after starting the tournament.

