Pope Francis will receive J Balvin at the Vatican this Thursday | THE UNIVERSAL
Pope Francis will receive this Thursday at the Vatican a group of international artists, including Colombian singer J Balvin, American actor Denzel Washington and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.
This was confirmed by the RomeReports agency, specialized in news from the Holy See. The meeting will be held at the request of the Vitae Foundation, whose objectives include the dissemination of values through artistic manifestations.
Luis Quinelli, president of the Vitae Foundation, told the microphones of RomeReports that the purpose of the meeting is to talk about ways to overcome polarization in the contemporary world. “Perhaps a little bit the loss of that ability to dialogue between different people and come to an agreement to make a better world together,” Quinelli commented.
Also present will be Bull Nene —Balvin’s brother-in-law—, Eduardo Verastegui, Dan Lin, Marcus Mumford, Jessica Oyelowo, among other celebrities.
Since the beginning of his pontificate, Francis has had open doors for meetings with different actors in the social, cultural and sports life of the Catholic nations. Many remember the talk that he had at the time with Diego Armando Maradona, Ronaldinho, Leonardo DiCaprio, among other well-known faces of world entertainment.