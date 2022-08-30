Pogba paid more than 100 thousand dollars to his blackmailers as an advance of the 13 million they demanded

Pogba gave the money as payment for services rendered in the past, specifically for “discreet protection” for Pogba and his family, according to the extortionists.

french footballer, Paul Pogbacame to pay 100,000 euros (100,221 dollars) to his blackmailers, as an advance of the 13 million (13,029,000 million dollars) that they demanded (13,029 million dollars), the public broadcaster reveals this Tuesday France Info.

The delivery took place last March after Pogbaduring a concentration with the French national team, he went to visit his family in Lagny-sur-Marne (outside of Paris) and fell into the trap of two childhood friends and was intimidated by two hooded men who wielded assault rifles.

The blackmailers demanded the 13 million (13,029,000 million dollars), three of them for immediate delivery, as payment for services rendered in the past, specifically for a “discreet protection” to Pogba and to his family.

The world champion with France declared to the police that he felt threatened and signed a paper in which he promised to pay the amount, in a plot in which he also places his older brother Mathias, he points out. France Info.

Paul Pogba on his return to the Juventus stadium Getty Images

After the arrest, Pogba, currently in the Juventustried to withdraw the three million but his bank rejected the operation, although he was able to obtain 100,000 (100,221 dollars) euros that he gave to the extortionists.

Since the beginning of August, the prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation for attempted extortion in an organized gang.

The matter was uncovered last week when Mathias posted on social media that he was going to make explosive revelations about his brother and about Kylian Mbappeprompting a response from lawyers for Paul Pogba and a replica of Mathias.