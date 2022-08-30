Photos: Mike Tyson, Francisco Lindor and Bill Clinton, among the celebrities who accompanied Serena William in her debut at the US Open.

the iconic Serena Williams was in good company on her victorious US Open debutin which the Montenegrin Danka Kovinic was imposed in two sets by 6-3 and 6-3, in front of the gaze of countless celebrities from sports, politics and cinema.

The legendary American tennis player, who announced her retirement from the sport at the end of this edition of the US Open, received all the love, respect and admiration of the public present at Flushing Meadows in New Yorkwhich also saw her exhibit a great game for an hour and 40 minutes.

As expected, no one wanted to miss the premiere of Serena Williams in what could also be her last game as a professional. That is why sports personalities such as the former boxer Mike Tyson and New York Mets Puerto Rican player Francisco Lindorstood out among the fans present.

Mike Tyson present at the premiere of Serena Williams at the US Open. (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images).

New York Mets player Francisco Lindor (right) and Mayor of New York Eric Adams (top) attend Serena Williams’ US Open premiere. (Photo: COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)

This event had such a special meaning that it also attracted the attention of politicians such as Former US President Bill Clinton and New York Mayor Erik Adamswho was close to the aforementioned Lindor.

Former US President Bill Clinton attending Serena Williams’ game at the US Open. (Photo: COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)

On the other hand, the movie stars did not want to miss such a special night, including highlighted the Australian Hugh Jackman (known for his role as Wolverine) and the American Anthony Anderson.

Hugh Jackman (centre) and Anthony Anderson (right) attended Serena Williams’ game at the US Open. (Photo: COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)

It should be noted that prior to the match, the American tennis player received a tribute to her career that also included an emotional speech from fellow tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Thanks to this victory, the 40-year-old tennis player and winner of 23 Grand Slams, assured her permanence in this tournament for at least one more match, in which she will face the current number 2 in the world, the Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

