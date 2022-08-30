Ozzy Osbourne revealed the reason why he got tired of the United States: “I don’t want to die here”

Ozzy Osbourne seems determined to say goodbye to the “American dream”, the one he built in Los Angeles, where he built his home. The former leader of Black Sabbath I’d be ready to go back to Englandat least that was hinted at in an interview with Guardianwhere he detailed the reasons behind his decision.

“I’m sick of people getting killed every day. God knows how many people were shot in school shootings. And there was a mass shooting in Las Vegas at that concert… [de Ariana Grande]. It’s crazy, ”he declared for the UK newspaper.

Apparently, the violence in the North American country would be one of the causes of great weight in Osbourne’s decision. “Everything is fucking ridiculous there.”

In recent years, the health of the musician was very compromised, especially since his diagnosis of Parkinson’s, a disease for which he had to be operated on more than once and which almost permanently distanced him from the stage. “I don’t want to die in America I don’t want to be buried in the forest grass [refiriéndose al cementerio de Los Ángeles]. I’m english. I want to go back,” she expressed.

Ozzy Osbourne is almost definitely away from the stage

For his part, his wife Sharon Osbourne also spoke about the reasons that would cause this move for his family. “The United States changed drastically, it is no longer the United States of America, there is nothing attached. It’s a very strange place right now.”he pointed out.

After being fired from the CBS show TheTalk after a dispute with presenter Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne has been working in the UK. Some time ago, in an interview with TheSundayTimes, He narrated how his proposals in the North American nation ended as a result of that incident.

Ozzy Osburne is 73 years old and in 2019 he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease @Ozzy Osbourne

On August 8, and just two months after his last surgery, the rocker returned to Birmingham to perform his song “Paranoid” at the Commonwealth Games, alongside fellow Black Sabbath member Tony Iommi. He had doubts about himself because of his delicate condition, so he initially rejected the proposal.

However, after Ozzy showed up at Comic-Con in July, the organizers had hope since he also wanted to return to the stage. According to her account, those behind the event called and asked Sharon if there was a possibility of this performance. After some thought, they answered yes.

“It’s a song and I’ve sung it every fucking night for the last 55 years, so it’s not like I’m going to forget the damn words!” Ozzy recounted about that moment, while his wife was nervous about the possibility of him falling on stage. Fortunately none of that happened and the presentation marked his return.

Osbourne detailed that the Commonwealth Games program gave him hope about his professional future. He admitted to the English medium that he was in a dark passage in his life, victim of severe pain after his neck surgery in 2019, for which he even asked not to wake up. “He got so bad that at one point I thought, ‘Oh my God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning.’ Because it was fucking agony,” he recalled.