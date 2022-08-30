ouch! They fall out of a bus shelter for twerking at the Notting Hill Carnival

In addition to discovering that nobody knows how to write correctly “twerking” —twisting, as the RAE would surely say—, we came across a viral video of the United Kingdom which seems to be quite painful. What seemed to be a party moment ended with several people polishing the floor… but not with his dance steps.

It all started with some women celebrating on top of a parabus in the streets of London.

It happened this weekend during the massive festivities of the Notting Hill Carnival —yes, it’s in the same neighborhood as Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts.

They fall for twerking a bus

The viral video begins in the Notting Hill Carnivalwhich, for those of us who don’t know, is about one of the biggest street parties in the world. Official estimates calculate that they come together more than 2 million people each yearin order to give everything in London.

It’s a massive celebration of afro-caribbean community in the United Kingdom.

Everything seemed like a festive atmosphere in the streets of Notting Hill when a woman got on a bus stop to dance. Later she was accompanied by more people until the roof of the small building couldn’t take it anymore. She fell apart.

Some people who have shared the video show how the dancer fell, hurting her feet or some of her companions fell to the ground without even knowing what was happening. However, one of the main concerns has focused on a girl in a blue dress was passing by and the bus hit her on the head.

Although the video is very dramatic, it seems that it came out relatively well.

The London Metropolitan Police commented that they went to the scene of the fall and there were only two people injured. However, they said that his injuries were “minor” And they didn’t even have to go to the hospital.

The Notting Hill Carnival continued until this Monday, August 29 —which was a bank holiday for Londoners— and although the great part was good atmosphere, music and party, the Police reported several rather sloppy things. According to their official accounts, at least 76 people were arrestedthere was a person killed and died one of the mounted police horses.

If you see it that way, the big bang for twerking on the bus was the least of it.

