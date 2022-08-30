Oscar winners, Chris Rock says no to the Academy: he will not lead the 2023 edition

“Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2″. This is the handful of words that overshadowed any news about the latest Oscars ceremony. Delivering them on the Academy Awards stage was Chris Rock and the Jada he was referring to was Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s partner with alopecia. The rest is meme: with Smith taking the stage and slapping the comedian in front of everyone. That night the actor took one home statuette for its interpretation in King Richard but also a ban ten years for any event organized by the Academy Awards, including Academy Awards. Despite this, it seems that Chris Rock also chose to get away from the Academy for a while.

In one of the shows on his tour of stand up comedy Ego DeathChris Rock explained that the Academy asked him to present the Oscars ceremony again next year. Rock said it would be like asking Nicole Brown to go back to the restaurant where she had left a pair of glasses the night she was killed. In 1994 Nicole Brown was stabbed by her husband, the former American football player OJ Simpson. The crime has become one of the best-known news cases in the United States, especially because Simpson was acquitted in the first trial before being sentenced in 2008 to 33 years in prison. Rock’s joke, he reports Newsweekhas been heavily criticized on social media.

Always in the show of Ego Death, the comedian added more backstory to Will Smith’s slap by saying he couldn’t just take the blow because the actor was “bigger” than him. Rock also referred to the film Alithe documentary about the boxer Muhammad Ali with which Smith had managed to win his first Oscar nomination.

