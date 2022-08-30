Oscar 2023: Chris Rock refused the conduction after the slap of Will Smith

Chris Rock explained that conducting the 2023 Oscars ceremony would be like Nicole Brown Simpson returning to the restaurant where she left her glasses the night she was killed.

Chris Rock he has no desire to return to the Academy Awards stage. After the slap received by Will Smith, the actor would have already turned down an offer to conduct the 2023 Oscars ceremony.

oscar 2022: Will Smith hits Chris Rock

During a date on his stand-up tour in Phoenix, Arizona, Chris Rock revealed the Academy would offer him conducting the 2023 Oscars ceremony shortly after Will Smith’s slap incident at the previous ceremony. . The actor would have refused the offer by also rejecting an Oscar-themed Super Bowl commercial to the sender.

Rock likened returning to the Oscars to returning to a crime scene, as reported by the Arizona Republic. While on stage at the Arizona Financial Theater, Rock said going back to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant where she left a pair of glasses the night she was killed”.

“Will Smith is bigger than me”Rock said. “The state of Nevada wouldn’t authorize a fight between me and Will Smith”.

Zoe Kravitz regrets criticism of Will Smith: “A terrible time to have an opinion or ideas”

Oscar producer Will Packer previously explained that he approached Chris Rock backstage after Smith attacked him. “I asked, ‘Did it really hit you?'” Packer recalled asking Rock. “And he looked at me and said, ‘Yeah, I just got a punch from Muhammad Ali’, like only Chris can. He was in joke mode right away, but you could tell he was still in shock.”

Due to his violent behavior, Will Smith was banned from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years; he can still, however, be named. Will Smith also recently shared an apology video calling his outburst “unacceptable”.