Oscar 2023: Chris Rock has given up on the conduction, it is controversy for a joke about Nicole Brown Simpson | Cinema
Chris Rock has publicly confirmed that after what happened at the beginning of the year with Will Smith, he will not return to conducting the next Oscars 2023 despite having received an offer.
The actor and comedian had already conducted the ceremony in 2005 and 2016, before accepting another engagement for the 2022 edition. During a show in Phoenix last night, however, Rock confirmed that he will not return to the conduction because it would be like asking “To Nicole Brown Simpson to go back to the restaurant” where she left her glasses the night she was killed.
As told by The Wrap, the joke about OJ Simpson’s deceased wife was not received with great favor, so much so that the actor was criticized for the misplaced phrase and accused of misogyny. In several tweets we read that Will Smith “he should have slapped him harder“, While others praise Rock’s exclusion from the Academy.
Someone else pointed out that “all this makes no sense. Nicole Brown Simpson was alive and supposedly enjoying herself at the restaurant. She was not killed there“.
