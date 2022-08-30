Oscar 2023: Chris Rock has given up on the conduction, it is controversy for a joke about Nicole Brown Simpson | Cinema

Chris Rock has publicly confirmed that after what happened at the beginning of the year with Will Smith, he will not return to conducting the next Oscars 2023 despite having received an offer.

The actor and comedian had already conducted the ceremony in 2005 and 2016, before accepting another engagement for the 2022 edition. During a show in Phoenix last night, however, Rock confirmed that he will not return to the conduction because it would be like asking “To Nicole Brown Simpson to go back to the restaurant” where she left her glasses the night she was killed.

As told by The Wrap, the joke about OJ Simpson’s deceased wife was not received with great favor, so much so that the actor was criticized for the misplaced phrase and accused of misogyny. In several tweets we read that Will Smith “he should have slapped him harder“, While others praise Rock’s exclusion from the Academy.

I’m starting to think that Will Smith didn’t slap him hard enough. What is with this dude and using a Woman’s Misfortune as a Punch line? Dude just say, “No I’m not coming back.” No need to reference Nicole Brown Simpson. https://t.co/E4OufrrdmH – Charles Fernandez ᴮᴸᴹ #StanJosephineLangford (@movie_charles) August 29, 2022

Will Smith should have slapped this asshat harder. The freaking “comparison” to Nicole Brown Simpson is disgusting and why I can’t stand Chris Rock. https://t.co/tWPE3md2ci – Imaginary Parody (Parapet & Cody) Stan 🚩🚩🚩 (@ChristnaHuffman) August 29, 2022

Can the academy suspend Chris Rock over his Nicole Brown Simpson remark? As it relates to their organization in a negative way .. I think I understand where Will Smith was coming from better. – 🌊ᴘʀᴏ-ᴄʜᴏɪᴄᴇ ᴅᴀʀᴋ ᴅᴜғғʏ🌊🗳🫐🇺🇦🧡 (@ darkblue1012) August 29, 2022

Chris Rock was winning Slapgate until this cheap disrespectful distasteful joke about Nicole Brown Simpson. Out of bounds and not remotely funny. – Cheryl Madison (@madisonbatts) August 30, 2022

Someone else pointed out that “all this makes no sense. Nicole Brown Simpson was alive and supposedly enjoying herself at the restaurant. She was not killed there“.

How does this even make sense. Nicole Brown Simpson was alive and presumably enjoying herself at the restaurant. She wasn’t killed there. https://t.co/SvCxOoZwXl – She, The CryptKeeper 💀🕯️⚰️ (@GhostCatLady) August 30, 2022

