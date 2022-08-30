OFFICIAL: Antony signs for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag he got away with it, he Man Utd has agreed to the economic claims of the Ajax-Amsterdam and finally pay a real fortune for Anthony. The Brazilian winger has always been the great objective of the Dutch coach since he took over the bench at Old Trafford, now it is finally a reality, he will meet again with his pupil.

The operation has been closed at 95 million euros, which could rise to 100 as variables. This is the highest sale in history for Ajax Amsterdam and the Eredivisie, never before has a player been paid so much in the Dutch competition. The Brazilian soccer player was the great desire of Ten Hag at Manchester United since he is aware that he has impressive quality and as a red devil he can end up exploding, in addition to giving him a lot of joy.

Antony to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement in principle with Ajax, €100m fee. Contract until June 2027 with option until 2028. To be signed tomorrow. ——– #MUFC Contracts being prepared, it’s Eredivisie historical record fee — Antony will be in Manchester next week. pic.twitter.com/Wr9mUiX1Ud — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2022

–The footballer wanted a change of scenery

Since the first rumors appeared about the possible signing of Antony by Manchester United, the player’s environment has done everything possible to close this operation and has made it clear on many occasions to the English team that the footballer’s wish was to arrive at Old Trafford. The footballer was looking forward to making this leap in quality in his sports career.