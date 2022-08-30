Norwegian Cruise Line presented its cruise ship Norwegian Prima

In this way, the first of the six ships of the Prime Class was inaugurated before more than 2,500 people, who enjoyed an immersion experience in the Icelandic capital and a baptismal celebration in which the singer participated Katy Perry.

norwegianprima.jpeg Norwegian Prima was inaugurated before 2,500 people NCL

Norwegian Prima presentation in Reykjavik

With 294 meters in length, a weight of more than 143 thousand tons and a capacity for 3 thousand guests in double cabins, Norwegian Premium offers the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any contemporary or premium cruise ship.

“With its amazing design and unique offerings, Norwegian Premium It’s in its own league,” he said. Frank Del Rio, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

He added: “We wanted to launch the new ship in a place as special and unique as it, we consider that the impressive landscape of Reykjavik It is the perfect setting for this important occasion”.

NCL.jpeg Norwegian Prima is considered as another ship’s ship. NCL

It also has the largest variety of suite categories available at sea.

Under the concept of “The Haven by Norwegian”, this area is considered a ship within a ship of NCL.

What to do on Norwegian Prima?

The ship offers a wide variety of recreational activities, including The Rush and The Dropthe fastest slides in the sea, and Prime Speedway, a three level race track.

Other attractions of Norwegian Premium are:

Ocean Boulevard, exterior promenade that surrounds the entire ship.

The Concourse, which features an outdoor sculpture garden.

Infinity Beach, infinity style pool.

“We have been preparing for this special event for several years, so we are delighted to embark on the next chapter of NCL with Norwegian Prima”, he mentioned Harry Sommer, president and CEO of the shipping company.

He added: “It has been a joy to see our vision come to life with this historic baptism ceremony. We are very grateful to our team members and partners around the world who have made the Norwegian Prime an impressive reality”.

Regarding sustainability, the executive commented that they do not see it as a problem, but as an opportunity: “Everything we do is with the aim of being in a better place, of being sustainable and responsible with the local community.”

Norwegian Prima – Experiences & Entertainment

In relation to the baptism ceremony, the guests enjoyed a show by the Icelandic group Daði og Gagnamagniðwho participated in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021.

Then the singer Katy Perry, Godmother of Norwegian Primamade the official baptism of the cruise uncovering a bottle of champagne.

Likewise, the artist sang her most recognized songs, such as California Gurls, Teenage Dram, Roar and Firework.

Finally, the guests enjoyed:

LED light show.

An authentic Icelandic experience at the Harpa cultural center.

A show by the Icelandic singer-songwriter Bríet, who joined the national symphony orchestra to offer an incredible show.

The Norwegian Prima Tour

before heading to United States, Norwegian Prima will depart on maiden voyages north of Europe since Netherlands, Denmark and Englandfrom September 3.

In October and November, he will make trips to the Caribbean since New York, Galveston, Texas and Miami, before going back to Port Canaveral, your home port.

Those interested in knowing more can enter the official page of the Prima class.

