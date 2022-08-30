Nope!: the camera and the predator | the daily

It is curious that, of the 21 daily performances of this film in Uruguay, 14 are dubbed, that is, anticipating a public profile without training in reading subtitles, and who does not care about the interpretive difference between Daniel Kaluuya and the Spanish dubber neutral. It is a half wrong strategy. It presupposes a common terror, which works based on primary resources to provoke fear and fright, when it is most likely that viewers who are fans of this type of film will consider nope! (they pseudo-translated it that way, without the initial exclamation mark) a slow film, out of focus, not terrifying enough and with an outcome that does not have the intensity that the extensive preparation leads one to expect.

All those things are true and, except for the slowness, they are probably flaws. The film abounds in virtues, but these go through other sides.

The setting and the premise are curious. In the unpopulated area of ​​Agua Dulce, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, some ranchers become aware of the presence of a threatening UFO and, in need of money, decide to risk remaining there to capture quality footage, just at the moment when the alien object or being becomes more aggressive. The entire film is located in that area. Despite the fact that, according to what is said, the unexplained phenomena linked to the UFO have been occurring for more than six months, everything seems to be restricted to that isolated microcosm, without the intervention of authorities, scientists or the military, and with very little curiosity even from the media. communication (of which we see only one type of journalist paparazzi during the start of show down).

There are loose threads everywhere. I know, it is conventional for horror movies to leave loose threads everywhere, but here there are many more. For example, it is a cliché that it begins with a disturbing scene that took place in the past, which took us a long time to connect with the main thread of the anecdote. Here, however, such a scene (the one with the TV show and the chimpanzee) turns out to be just an episode in a minor character’s childhood and has no causal link to the main story. To top it off, it has to be the scariest moment in the movie. The other, more disturbing moment, the barn scene, turns out to be a joke by some neighborhood kids. Some scenes cut off abruptly, sometimes in the middle of a dialogue, leaving us hanging, like when Jupe says “What if I told you that…?”.

There seems to be no attempt to explain how the alien being got there, whether it is an alien invasion or an isolated phenomenon, or even really extraterrestrial. When protagonist OJ comes to the conclusion that the alien has certain animal-like behaviors that he, as a horse tamer, is trained to deal with, those conclusions don’t seem to stem from enough logical premises. It seems rather that OJ applied hypotheses related to territoriality, alpha males and their aggressiveness, based on the set of knowledge that he best commands (horses) and he was simply lucky enough to get the bug’s behavior.

If the story of the chimpanzee has no causal connection with current history, it does have poetic links: the idea of ​​predators endowed with a certain aggressiveness, the idea of ​​spectacle and horror captured on camera, the opposition between the fate of little Jupe in that event of 1998 and that of mature Jupe in his current show. This type of link ends up being much richer and more interesting than the mere follow-up of the anecdote. The most important have to do with filming, cinema and the audiovisual show. OJ and his sister Em are descended from the apparently black rider of the famous series of photos of the galloping horse made by Eadweard Muybridge in 1878, considered one of the antecedents of cinema.

From then on, the film abounds in notes on the presence of black in the western (note, in the background in one of the scenes, the poster for Buck and the Preacher1972, with Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte), on the cinema (including a vindication of the film, of the crank-operated cameras, of the tenacity of filming and of the superiority of the documentary over the reality show) and about the obsession, inherent in the internet age, of mediating everything. It would be possible to write an entire page on those links and their careful development in the film. I mention only one detail: after its metamorphosis near the end, what appears to be the alien’s mouth has a rectangular shape with a bellows reminiscent of primitive photo cameras, such as Muybridge’s. In this way, the camera is also equated with the predator, the taking of an image with the act of eating or biting, the fondness for capturing images with literal voracity.

Jordan Peele has an outstanding ability to generate striking images in a distinctive visual style that peppers the film with memorable motifs, helping to structure the work where the anecdotal component of the script can be weak. Above all, he has an uncanny aim for chilling details that we don’t quite understand how they work. The most spectacularly disturbing is the slipper that, after being released from the foot of a girl who was massacred, is left standing on the floor in a state of equilibrium bordering on the impossible. There is also that ghostly sound of laughter or screaming heard beyond the clouds before a dangerous shower of metallic objects.

That director’s sensitivity to nightmarish, irrational aspects greatly attenuates the need for logical explanations of story details. In any case, if there is something insufficient, it is in other aspects of the construction of the script: those that have to do with individual characterization. Although OJ is interesting, with his pragmatic tone, without any anxiety to star in the events or become the hero, the structure of the film, in which four heroic figures gradually come together to lead the show down (OJ, Em, Angel, and Holst), cried out for better character development and bonding. Much has been said about the influence of Steven Spielberg in this material, but precisely that human side that is the most Spielbergean of all is missing.

Neither that, nor the flaws in the causal logic of the story and the elements of the script, cancel out how much is interesting to see here, although it is likely that, to enjoy it, you have to assume a share of incompleteness, of dissatisfaction.