Nope, show culture and the deception of the clouds

Since he debuted with Flees!, the public that follows the work of Jordan Peele always hopes that his films include some criticism or commentary on aspects of society. In Flees! spoke of racism and Us about privileges. In this regard, his third feature film, nope!, seems to move away from that critical tone that gave him the Oscar for Best Screenplay for his first film. However, this is not a bad thing. And it is that Peele has made it clear that he does not seek to be the “director who launches social criticism with his films.”

The story of nope! introduces us to Otis Hayword Sr., the owner of Haywood’s Hollywood Horses Ranch, one of the few places where Hollywood productions can turn to use real horses in commercials, movies and television series. Even though most projects today prefer to use CGI, Haywood’s is still going strong. Unfortunately, Otis is killed by a mysterious coin that falls from the sky and his son OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) must take over. To help him out a bit, his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) temporarily returns to live on the ranch.

nope! It addresses the terror of the unknown, but also the basic instinct to react to danger. And not only from a human perspective, but that of horses or chimpanzees alike.

“I wrote nope! in 2020 during the pandemic,” Peele notes in the film’s production notes. “Those were crazy times in many ways. The film is a reflection of all the horrors that happened then and still continue. It was my escape from the day to day of what was happening and I wanted to offer that to the public”.

the show of fear

The terror of the unknown and the change in our environment is one of the key elements to understand Peele’s third feature film. And this is better understood thanks to a sequence that occurs at the beginning and in the middle of the film. In it, a member of a television program reacts in a particular way to a change in his environment. This causes chaos and tragedy for the rest of the characters.

Throughout his filmography, and even as a writer and actor in the TV series skits Key and Peelethe director has found a way to put his finger on the problem and launch more than one criticism of society, the industry, the genre or any aspect that Peele deems pertinent to point out. nope! not only presents a critique of the old, but romantic, Hollywood (represented by the Haywood ranch), but the new Hollywood: a monster hungry for content at all times. To be seen and to transcend.

It also represents a criticism of the constant search for spectacle in this “entertainment society”. After all, we live in a time where every weekend there is a media event scheduled, planned and executed. So be it a whole season of stranger thingsa new Marvel mega-production or a multi-million dollar episode of The House of the Dragon, it seems that each content has to surpass the previous one in terms of size, reach and views. This was pointed out by Daniel Kaluuya exclusively for Cinema PREMIERE:

“I think part of our culture now is that we’re addicted to these events – film, television – because we’re not comfortable with silence or standing still. And since we have all that in front of us, we feel that we can see everything or always listen to music or a podcast, and we will always have everything within our reach: the stimulus of consumption. We always want to stay stimulated, yes I think that as a culture we are obsessed with the show”.

Old Hollywood vs New Hollywood

More and more often, if the story of a media event is not compelling enough, Hollywood creatives and studios resort to excessive use of CGI. It seems that the draw is that its big explosions, strange creatures or worlds entirely created by computer, are impressive enough so that the public receives its weekly dose of spectacle and that the conversation does not stop. But Peele, with everything and a limited budget, resorts to what some of his colleagues like Nolan or Villeneuve continue to do so that the tradition is not lost: the use of practical effects.

“We have to find the balance. We’re at a point where too much CGI makes things look like a cartoon, you know? And we don’t want to watch cartoons.” Keke Palmer tells us, from Los Angeles. “But I think it’s happening more often now, like Jordan did, I’ve noticed other filmmakers have taken the option to go old school and shoot on film. Do more things with practical effects and if they do add CGI, they do it only when necessary. There’s more balance that way, because CGI is great when it’s used for something specific, but you also want to have a cinematic quality, because that adds texture. nope! it was shot in theatrical format and that makes a complete difference. It’s balance and a lot of filmmakers want to get back to that.”

Also, the movie nope! is a unique case within genre cinema and to some extent reminiscent of what Steven Spielberg did at the beginning of his career with Shark. The plot combines adventure with terror and its protagonists are not children, as they are in many current series and movies. In those, the creative decisions seem to be made solely by thinking about which audiences/clients will fill the room more when they see themselves reflected on the screen. Peele does not resort to that trick of putting the ‘brave kids’ in turn to help the adults solve the problem.

“What you say is a great point,” actor Brandon Perea, who plays Angel Torres, an employee of an electronics store, confesses with emotion. “I had never thought of it like that from that sense and it is very good that you mention it. It’s amazing to see adults dealing with those kinds of problems and you can see how we react to these emergencies in the wrong way as well. Both do it the bad way and the good way. There are many layers that can be added to that.”

With a debut as robust and award-winning as it was Flees!, it seemed impossible that Peele could maintain that quality. The thesis of Us was about the invisibility of the rest of the privileged groups, but one must not be fooled with nope!which looks like a simple horror movie, sci fi and adventure, simple and direct. Two brothers want to record a UFO and thus go down in history. But as the sky is often misleading, there are times when we see almost black clouds and it never rains, while sometimes the most innocent cloud brings with it the deluge. So it is with this story. Under the themes of science fiction and horror, there is much to digest about the nature of living beings, the hunger for spectacle, being seen and preserving in a world where everything is digital.

And why is the movie called Nope!?

“I always like to get inside the audience’s head,” says Peele. “I think there are a lot of people who don’t like to watch horror movies and they don’t want to see something that is very dark or really sick. nope! it is an invitation to that audience. It’s almost like saying ‘Hey, I understand you and this movie will be terrifying, but until the end I will be with you. I feel that everyone has a place in genre cinema. In the black community we have simple rules and there are only certain things that will make us say “Nope! Bye! Bye! I’m leaving!”

nope! It’s already in theaters in Mexico.