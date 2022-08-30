nope (or Nope, as you prefer) it’s the new movie jordan peele It is performed by Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluya, Keke Palmer Y Terry Notary.

This time, about UFOs, that direct.

Plot

OJ and Emerald have inherited a horse ranch from their father, who was killed when a mysterious shower of debris and metal objects hit him head-on. OJ and Emerald, and their friend Brandon have been witnessing strange phenomena in the sky. Shortly after, when the people disappear en masse, the brothers and their friend will mobilize to defend their territory.

Nope (2022)

Movie review

A very good film that, however, runs the great risk of not being remembered and of being, for the majority of the audience, totally expendable. Mr. Peele is a monster directing scenes and, above all, writing overwhelming scripts and, on this occasion, he does not simply want to take the terror for the obvious and prefers, not so simply, to show off in the direction with a work deeply balanced psychological cadences.

Whether or not it’s a horror movie, we’ll put it this way: was Close Encounters of the Third Kind? Let’s say that it is an approach to classic cinema that (as someone said) does not look a bit like classic cinema and that, nevertheless, is classic cinema in this New Hollywood that seems, at last, to want to reinvent itself by the hand of this guy who It started in comedy and through a film that has some touches of comedy that are not easy at all.

It is a story of characters that knows how to tell the tragedy and makes them evolve through the context of a supernatural story that relies more on the camera than on special effects and much more on performances than on shocks or sound effects. .

We know a lot about what Nop is not, but what we do recognize is that it is a work by Peele that, like it or not, but this movie knows how to evolve, grow and surprise, in a different way than the previous ones, in a film that has the enormous challenge and achievement of resembling itself being, in itself, a work of such a conditioned genre.

Nope (2022)

Our opinion

Peele definitely masters the art of creating suspense, never without humorous irony. WExcellent cinematographically, the special effects are a bit more understated than you might expect. Its duration is too long, but it is entertaining enough to keep us hooked. The question is whether it can really qualify as a horror movie. We will let each one decide.

Other Criticisms

“There are some fascinating internal tensions within the film, along with impeccably managed suspense, sharp jokes, and an alluring, unnerving atmosphere of utter weirdness” A.O. Scott: The New York Times

“Jordan Peele’s UFO drama has a humor of titillating unease but an arbitrary story (…) Watching the movie, you can almost taste the DNA of Steven Spielberg’s ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’.” Owen Gleiberman: Variety

Release date

Friday, July 22, 2022.

Director

jordan peele

jordan peele is a director, screenwriter and director known for movies Get Out (2017), We (2019) and the recent Nope (2022).

Jordan Haworth Peele was born on February 21, 1979 in New York, United States.

This great director, main figure of the so-called New Horror Cinema, started at Comedy Central as an actor (yes, the boy has a sense of humor) to balance his career as an actor, screenwriter, and eventually success as a director. He started back in 2016 with Keanuas an actor, producer and screenwriter… until in 2017 he got Let Me Out (2017)a spectacular horror film with which he won the Oscar for Best Screenplay.

In 2019 he directed Usstarring Lupita Nyong’o.

He is also a phenomenal voice actor who has been involved in, for example, Toy Story 4.

Distribution

Daniel Kaluuya / OJ Haywood

Keke Palmer / Emerald Haywood

Steven Yeun / Ricky “Jupe” Park

Michael Wincott/Antlers Holst

Brandon Perea / Angel Torres

Wrenn Schmidt / Amber Park

Barbie Ferreira / Nessie

Terry Notary / Gordy

Devon Graye / Ryder Muybridge

Donna Mills / Bonnie Clayton

