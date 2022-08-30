“New York Yankees, LeBron James and Drake are also ready to invest in Milan”

New, important revelations in the context of the transfer of ownership of the Milan between bottom Elliott driven by Ivan Gazidis And RedBird: according to the Financial Times, alongside Gerry Cardinal “in the acquisition of the Rossoneri club of about 1.2 billion euros, there would also be the baseball franchise of New York Yankees owned by the Steinbrenner family e Main Street Advisorsa Los Angeles-based investment fund, which counts basketball star investors among its investors LeBron Jamesthe famous music producer Jimmy Iovine and the rapper Drake“.

“Yankees, LeBron and Drake also invest in Milan” It’s still: “RedBird will announce the entry of its new partners as early as Wednesday, August 31st – it is read –, the day when the new group should technically take over from Elliott. The agreement, orchestrated by RedBird founder Gerry Cardinale, highlights the willingness among US investors to invest in football, considered the world’s favorite sport and in particular in the teams of the Italian top flight.“.

Watch the video Cardinal in Italian: “Forza Milan always”

“Cartinale considers Milan a sleeping giant” The Financial Times adds: “Cardinale considers Milan a ‘sleeping giant’ and wants to bring them back to the glories of the past, even at an international level. The Yankees are among the biggest brands in the sport, with a record 27 Major League Baseball World Series championships. The team has been owned by the Steinbrenner family since 1973, when the late patriarch George paid $ 8.8 million for the franchise, which is now valued by Forbes at $ 6 billion. The Yankees are co-owners, with Manchester City Football Group, of the US-based Major League Soccer New York City FC franchise. Cardinale worked with the New York Yankees for decades, including during his years at Goldman Sachs. The Yankees will work closely with AC Milan while as regards Main Street, LeBron James, Iovine and Drake will be passive investors in AC Milan through the fund and have not taken direct stakes.“.

Look at the gallery Milan, Gerry Cardinale meets Maldini and the Rossoneri managers

Sign up for the Corriere dello Sport Fantasy Championship: Mister Calcio CUP