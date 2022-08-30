Netflix revealed the release dates of its original films for the remainder of 2022

Netflix celebrated its quarter century recently and as part of the festivities, it revealed the release dates for the premieres of weight remaining to complete 2022.

To date (the last days of August) the streaming platform has presented several heavyweight titles, which it announced at the beginning of the year with a massive trailer. Movies like The Adam Project, Day Shift, The Gray Man, spider-head, among other. Some have been among the most viewed on Netflix, becoming part of the historical ones with the greatest number of hours of viewing.

September will mark the ninth month of the year, which announces that 2022 has few months left in tow. This means that in the coming days, weeks, months, we will see the rest of the heavyweight films of Netflix.

These are some of the premieres:

Blonde

Andrew Dominik’s film is based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel and shows a game between the true story of Marilyn (Ana de Armas) and some fictional aspects of her life.

In addition to de Armas as the iconic actress, the cast includes Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Evan Williams, Toby Huss, David Warshofsky, Caspar Phillipson, Dan Butler, Sara Paxton and Rebecca Wisocky.

Premiere: 16 of September

The School for Good and Evil

Based on Soman Chainani’s hit teen fantasy series, The School for Good and Evil brings us Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), two best friends who are surprisingly accepted into a haunted school for young heroes and villains. , and they find themselves on opposite sides of the battle between good and evil.

The Paul Feige-directed film stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne as the school’s best and worst deans, teachers and principals.

Premiere: October 19.

The Good Nurse

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain.

Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother battling a life-threatening heart condition, is pushed to her physical and emotional limits by demanding night shifts in the ICU. But her help comes when Charlie, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts working on her unit. While sharing long nights in the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her daughters’ futures. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sparks an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.

This drama has to its credit Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, Malik Yoba, Alix West Lefler and Noah Emmerich.

Premiere: October 26th

Wendell & Wild

From the minds of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele comes Wendell & Wild, an animated story about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the help of Kat Elliot, a tough teenager with a load of guilt, to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure unlike any other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handcrafted art of stop-motion.

Premiere: October 28

Enola Holmes 2

Sherlock, Enola and Tewkesbury in the new adventure.

In this installment, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as sparks from a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel.

Harry Bradbeer’s film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Helena Bonham Carter.

Premiere: November 4th

slumberland

Jason Momoa will travel to a dream world.

A girl (Marlow Barkley) discovers a secret map to the dream world of Slumberland and, with the help of an eccentric outlaw (Jason Momoa), traverses dreams and flees nightmares, hoping to see her late father again. time.

Premiere: November 18th

My Father’s Dragon

From five-time Academy Award-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers) and Oscar-nominated director Nora Twomey, comes a film inspired by Newbery award-winning author Ruth Stiles Gannett’s children’s book. Struggling to get by after moving to the city with his mother, Elmer flees in search of Wild Island and a young dragon waiting to be rescued. Elmer’s adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island, and the friendship of his life.

The film features the voices of Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Rita Moreno, Judy Greer, Whoopi Goldberg, Ian McShane, among others.

Premiere: November

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Academy Award-winning director and stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagines Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the legendary wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio in an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the power life-giving of love

In the cast of voices we find Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson and Burn Gorman.

Premiere: December 9

Bardo (or false chronicle of a few truths)

Five-time Oscar winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu presents an epic, visually stunning and immersive experience that contrasts with the intimate and moving journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after receiving a prestigious award international, he is forced to return to his native country, not knowing that this simple trip will take him to an existential limit. The madness of his memories and fears have decided to go through the present, filling his daily life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder.

With emotion and laughter galore, Silverio grapples with universal yet intimate questions about identity, success, mortality, Mexican history, and the deeply emotional family ties he shares with his wife and children. In fact, what it means to be human in these peculiar times.

Premiere: December 16

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Detective Blanc facing a new challenge.

In the sequel to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

In the same way as the first installment, Glass Onion is made with an important cast of stars, which includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Premiere: December 23th

Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the musical

Netflix took the story of the celebrated Roald Dahl and put a whole new spin on the 1996 film with Danny DeVito, turning it into a musical. The new adaptation of Matilda features Alisha Weir as the little telekinetic girl and stars Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Matilda’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and the big Emma Thompson as the dreaded Miss Tronchatoro.

Premiere: December 25th

White Noise

The film brings us to Jack Gladney (Adam Driver), a Hitler studies professor who is terrified that he will die. In the course of the story we will see how Jack and his family must face a death event after an air toxic event occurs near the area where they reside. This situation will lead to the family breaking up, turning her fear of him into an obsession with death.

In addition to Driver, White Noise stars Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, André L. Benjamin and Lars Edinger.

Premiere: December 30

The Wonder

In Ireland in the year 1862, a girl stops eating but miraculously remains alive and well. English nurse Lib Wright is brought to a small town to observe 11-year-old Anna O’Donnell. Tourists and pilgrims gather to witness the girl who is said to have survived without eating for months. Is the town home to a saint who “survive on manna from heaven” or are there more ominous motives at play?

A psychological thriller inspired by the 19th century phenomenon of “girls fasting” and adapted from the acclaimed novel by Emma Donoghue (Room).

The Wonder is directed by Sebastián Lelio and features Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, among other stars.

Premiere: december

The pale blue eye

Christian Bale in his new job.

The Pale Blue Eye is a project that Scott Cooper has wanted to direct for over a decade. The film is a gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military Academy at West Point and surrounds a young cadet the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Melling. Christian Bale plays retired detective Augustus Landor, tasked with investigating the murders.

The Pale Blue Eye is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. Bale executive produces along with director/writer Scott Cooper, John Lesher and Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek Pictures.

Premiere: January 6th

